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Arteta reacts to 'massive win' against Burnley
May 18, 2026 03:47 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 nail-biting win against Burnley to go four points clear at the top of the table in Matchweek 37.
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