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Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list
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Too close to call: Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence 250 career comparison
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SGA took his game to ‘higher level’ for second MVP
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Can Wolves compete with Thunder, Spurs in 2026-27?

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Arteta reacts to 'massive win' against Burnley

May 18, 2026 03:47 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 nail-biting win against Burnley to go four points clear at the top of the table in Matchweek 37.

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