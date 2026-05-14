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Breaking down Cavs' overtime win over Pistons

May 14, 2026 06:42 PM
Numbers on the Board recaps the Cleveland Cavaliers' game 5 win in overtime over the Detroit Pistons to take a 3-2 series lead.

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