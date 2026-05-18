San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live updates: Scores, results, highlights, stats from Game 1
Follow live Spurs vs. Thunder updates from 2026 Western Conference Finals Game 1, including real-time highlights, scores, results, and more.
Welcome to the most anticipated series in recent memory, one that everyone — fans, media members, even the teams themselves — has been pointing to since at least December, when the Spurs beat the Thunder three times in 12 days.
San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City has the makings of a rivalry that will define the NBA for at least the next half-decade. Victor Wembanyama vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Two teams that do not like each other, with Wembanyama taking a shot at the Thunder when discussing “ethical hoops.” When Wembanyama made his MVP case, Gilgeous-Alexander responded that he’d let his play do the talking. Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren go at each other like few others in the league.
Game 1 is tonight, Monday (May 18), with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch it on NBC or stream the game on Peacock. You can also follow along with everything you need to know below.
The Thunder are favored by -6.5 points in the opener of this series, with the under/over set at 221.5, according to our partners at DraftKings (who provided all the odds seen here).
Oklahoma City is a -260 favorite to win the series, while San Antonio is +210 to pull off the upset and win the series.
How can bettors back the Thunder in the WCF without laying a -260 price? 🌩️@VmoneySports has the answer:— Rotoworld by NBC Sports (@rotoworld) May 18, 2026
(Via @DKSports) pic.twitter.com/vpmV8hfyb1
The Thunder are -165 to win the NBA title and repeat as champions, with the Spurs the second-best at +310 (followed by the Knicks at +550 and the Cavaliers at +2000).
The 64-win, No. 1-seeded Thunder have looked dominant this postseason, going 8-0 (sweeping the Suns and Lakers) and winning by an average of 16.6 points. They won the last six of those games without Jalen Williams, who was out with a strained Hamstring for the final two games in the first round and all four games against Los Angeles. Williams is back and active for Game 1.
San Antonio, which won 62 games and was the No. 2 seed, beat Portland in five games in the first round, with Victor Wembanyama suffering a concussion during the series. The Spurs then beat a physical Timberwolves team in six games, losing Game 4 in part because Wembanyama was ejected for an elbow to Naz Reid’s neck. San Antonio’s average margin of victory this playoffs is 14.4 points.