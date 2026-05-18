San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live updates: Scores, results, highlights, stats from Game 1

Welcome to the most anticipated series in recent memory, one that everyone — fans, media members, even the teams themselves — has been pointing to since at least December, when the Spurs beat the Thunder three times in 12 days.

San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City has the makings of a rivalry that will define the NBA for at least the next half-decade. Victor Wembanyama vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Two teams that do not like each other, with Wembanyama taking a shot at the Thunder when discussing “ethical hoops.” When Wembanyama made his MVP case, Gilgeous-Alexander responded that he’d let his play do the talking. Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren go at each other like few others in the league.

Game 1 is tonight, Monday (May 18), with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch it on NBC or stream the game on Peacock. You can also follow along with everything you need to know below.