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Expansion Fire beat the Fever 100-84, limiting Caitlin Clark to 6 points

  
Published May 30, 2026 11:22 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. — Megan Gustafson had 22 points and the Portland Fire held Indiana’s Caitlin Clark to six points in a 100-84 victory over the Fever on Saturday night.

Carla Leite had 18 points and 12 assists, while Emily Engstler had 16 points and 10 rebounds, the first double-doubles for the expansion Fire. Portland has won four of its last five games.

Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 18 points and seven rebounds. Clark played for 22 minutes, going 1 for 7 from the field with two rebounds, six assists. She got into foul trouble, collecting her fourth in the third quarter, and finished with five.

The Fever were coming off a 90-88 loss at the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night.

The Fire jumped out to a 29-15 lead after the first quarter after a layup from Gustafson, who led all players with eight points in the quarter.

Portland’s dominance continued in the second quarter, with Sarah Ashlee Barker’s 3-pointer putting the Fire up 44-26 with four minutes to go before the half.

After leading 50-37 at the break. the Fire stretched the lead to 25 points in the third quarter. Barker capped the period with another 3-pointer that put the crowd at the Moda Center on its feet.

With the Fire up 98-79 in the fourth quarter, coach Alex Sarama sat most of his starters.

Clark did not play in the Fever’s May 21 game against the Fire in Indianapolis because of a back issue. The Fever disclosed her injury less than two hours before tipoff, prompting a warning from the WNBA the next day for not reporting the injury sooner. The Fever beat Portland 90-73 without Clark.

The game was a sellout with 19,347 at the Moda Center.

Up next

Fever: Host Atlantaon Thursday night.

Fire: At Golden State on Tuesday night.