Wembanyama, Spurs show poise, maturity beyond their years, are headed to Finals because of it

OKLAHOMA CITY — Poise. Maturity. Answering the opponents runs by knocking down big shots, or getting a key block. Digging deep when tested and finding a new level of performance and execution. Doing it all in the highest stakes game in a hostile environment.

That’s what veteran teams do, what tested teams do. What champions do.

Except, in Game 7 on Saturday night, it wasn’t the champion Thunder, it was the young and untested Spurs who did all those things in the Western Conference Finals. They kept their heads about them, at least until the final buzzer, when Wembanyama could be seen in tears.

The moment SAS punched ticket to NBA Finals Relive the scenes and reactions after the San Antonio Spurs punched their ticket to the NBA Finals.

“This feeling, I can’t explain it,” Wembanyama said. “It’s so powerful.”

It’s Wembanyama, Spurs world

Early in the season, when the Thunder started 24-1, how this season was going to play out felt inevitable. It was going to be Thunder dynasty talk.

By Christmas, the Spurs had punctured that narrative and started to build one of their own.

San Antonio got to this moment — and to the NBA Finals — faster than anyone projected — even themselves.

At media day prior to the start of training camp, Wembanyama talked about making the playoffs as a top-six seed and avoiding the play-in tournament. There wasn’t one “ah-ha” moment where San Antonio suddenly realized they could be this great or contend, Wembanyama said, they just focused on building good habits and stacked those one on top of the other. That’s what built the confidence, the belief.

It also helped that the Spurs have a tight-knit and mature locker room. The off-court connectivity carried over to the hardwood.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had been downplaying the idea of Oklahoma City’s championship experience mattering since before this Western Conference Finals started. He said his team has the experience that matters.

“Experience, a lot of times, is used in the form of ‘best use’ or the lack thereof when you need it the most. And people don’t talk about as much the habits, the character, the togetherness, the competitive response...” Johnson said. “And this team has now been pretty damn consistent for a long time...

“I don’t know who has as much experience as we do this year in the season of 2025-26.”

Full Spurs team effort

Wembanyama was good in this game — 22 points, seven rebounds — and with that was named the Western Conference Finals MVP.

But he wasn’t elite in Game 7 (Shai Gilgous-Alexander was the best player on the court). What the Spurs and Wembanyama had was poise and depth as a team. Julian Champagnie made six 3-pointers, some of them back-breaking for the Thunder. Stephon Castle continued his ascent and scored 16. Dylan Harper was making everyone forget he is a rookie, scoring a dozen off the bench.

It wasn’t just the kids in San Antonio. One of the veterans on this team, Luke Kornet, was forced into action in the fourth quarter when Wembanyama picked up his fifth foul of the night. Then Kornet went out and made maybe the play of the game.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME LUKE KORNET???



WILD CHASEDOWN BLOCK IN TRANSITION 🤯



THE TYPE OF PLAYS YOU NEED TO WIN A GAME 7. pic.twitter.com/FP5Z4T0LHw — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2026

“I think, in a way, it probably saved me from myself... in terms of he probably needed a break,” Johnson said of Wembanyama’s foul trouble. “I probably wouldn’t have given him one if I didn’t have to because of the fouls. And, obviously, playing Monday morning quarterback, Luke was awesome, so it feels good now.”

It felt good to Wemby, who was emotional on the podium.

“There’s just so many big-time plays, so many guys stepping up,” an emotional Wembanyama said. “Oh my god, it’s an unreal chance [to play in the Finals]. My life is amazing, and being with these guys, living these things with these guys that I love so, so, so much. It’s amazing.”

That buzz from winning the Western Conference Finals will wear off, but the Spurs have gained all the experience they needed to reach and win the NBA Finals, showing off their poise and maturity along the way.

Anyone who doubts the Spurs are ready for that bigger stage has not been paying attention the past two weeks. This team has all the poise, maturity, and most importantly, talent it needs.