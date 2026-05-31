IMSA at Detroit results, points: No. 31 Cadillac wins from the pole position

The No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R controlled the Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic from the pole position, leading 73 of 82 laps to win Saturday on the downtown street course.

The victory in the Grand Touring Prototype category was punctuated by a GTD Pro win by the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, giving GM Motoports a double triumph at its home event.

It’s the first overall win in Detroit for Cadillac since 2022.

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“To do it here at the home of GM and Cadillac with so many friends and family with us, you know, my team absolutely nailed it,” said Jack Aitken, who took over the points lead by closing the win for the No. 31 after teammate Earl Bamber started first.

The No. 31 Cadillac has seven consecutive podium finishes dating to last September at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a record during the hybrid prototype era.

Aitken: My team absolutely nailed it in Detroit Jack Aitken reflects on his IMSA victory at the Detroit Grand Prix for his fourth career first-place finish.

“It was pretty nervy with those last yellows, just watching,” Bamber said. “I’m just really happy for Cadillac, and happy for the Corvette guys also, to finally get the win here in our home race. We had a great Cadillac this weekend that was super quick from the moment it hit the track. That’s a pretty perfect weekend.”

The No. 25 BMW M Team WRT Hybrid V8 finished second, followed by the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R and the No. 93 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06.

Antonio Garcia hung on for the GTD Pro victory, the 119th in IMSA for Corvette Racing, after late contact with Jack Hawksworth for the lead. Hawksworth was assessed a drive-through penalty for incident responsibility by his No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 (two other cars also received penalties for contact in the final 10 minutes).

The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Lamborghini Temerario GT3 was second in GTD Pro, and Ford Racing’s No. 65 Mustang GT3 took third.

Garcia and teammate Alexander Sims combined to lead 73 of 79 laps. It’s the 32nd IMSA win for Garcia, tying him with Allan McNish, Ricky Taylor, and Sascha Maassen for 18th on the all-time victory list.

“Super happy to be on victory lane in Chevrolet land, underneath the towers,” Garcia said. “I think all the big bosses will be very happy as we are. So fantastic drive by Alex, putting it on pole, opening up a big gap. Great race overall.”

Results from the 2026 IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic

Results

Results by class

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

Best sector times

Flag analysis with race control messages

Race distance and average speed

Weather report

Up next

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race June 28 at Watkins Glen International.