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D.J. Short
,
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,
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Irving expected back for Bucs' training camp
May 18, 2026 02:48 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss Bucky Irving's injury status as he rehabs from shoulder surgery and is expected to be ready for Buccaneers training camp.
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