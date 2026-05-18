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wheelerpowerrankings.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: Phillies surge into top 10, White Sox building momentum
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche
NHL sets the table for conference finals with heavyweights racing for the Stanley Cup
Rickea Jackson
Chicago Sky are off to strong start although may have lost Rickea Jackson to knee injury

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HL: Mitchell pours in 26 in Cavs’ Game 7 blowout
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Rodgers resigning with Steelers a stagnant move
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260518.jpg
Will another Eli situation happen in NFL draft?

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Irving expected back for Bucs' training camp

May 18, 2026 02:48 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss Bucky Irving's injury status as he rehabs from shoulder surgery and is expected to be ready for Buccaneers training camp.

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