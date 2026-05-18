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Syndication: The Des Moines Register
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Gerrit Cole could make his Yankees return this homestand

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SGA took his game to ‘higher level’ for second MVP
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Can Wolves compete with Thunder, Spurs in 2026-27?

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Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list

  
Published May 18, 2026 07:12 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves activated Ronald Acuña Jr. from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins, clearing the way for the right fielder to return after being sidelined since May 2 with a strained left hamstring.

Manager Walt Weiss was noncommittal on whether Acuña would play during Atlanta’s four-game series against the Marlins, saying the turf at Miami’s loanDepot Park would be a factor.

“The turf is a little bit tougher on soft tissue,” Weiss said before Monday’s game. “Hamstrings, quads, groins — that type of thing. It’s a factor. It’s not the factor, but it’s part of the equation when you’re talking about activating somebody.”

Mike Yastrzemski was the right fielder for Monday’s game.

Acuña left in the second inning against the Rockies on May 2 with hamstring tightness before an MRI revealed the strain. He was attempting to run out a ground ball before he pulled up about halfway down the base path and grabbed at his hamstring.

The five-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP is batting .252 with two homers, nine RBIs, 17 runs and a team-high seven steals. He had played in the first 34 games this year after a torn ACL he suffered in May 2024 limited him to a combined 144 games over the past two seasons.

The major league-best Braves beat Boston 8-1 on Sunday, taking two of three from the Red Sox for their 13th win in 15 series. They have only one series loss, along with the split of a four-game set.

Atlanta also placed infielder Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 16, with a strained right forearm.