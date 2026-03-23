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Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tennessee reaches its fourth straight Sweet 16, beating Virginia 79-72 in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Carlos Alcaraz loses to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Miami Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
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Hyland built on persevering through adversity
McDaniels breaks down Wolves’ big win in Boston
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Young Timberwolves starting to bite at right time
March 22, 2026 11:37 PM
Mike Tirico, Jamal Crawford, and Reggie Miller recap the Timberwolves win over the Celtics, highlighting the play from Bones Hyland and contributions from other starters.
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