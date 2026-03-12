Why did PL teams struggle in Champions League?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Great Britain
2026 World Baseball Classic: Quarterfinals schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
St. John’s cruises past Providence
nbc_cbb_stjprov_260312.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Great Britain
2026 World Baseball Classic: Quarterfinals schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
St. John’s cruises past Providence
nbc_cbb_stjprov_260312.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why did PL teams struggle in Champions League?

March 12, 2026 01:02 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards question why Premier League sides such as Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea have struggled in the Champions League.

Related Videos

nbc_pst_livtotpreview_260312.jpg
12:05
Liverpool and Spurs both desperate for a win
nbc_pst_manuavlpreview_260312.jpg
11:54
Man United v. Aston Villa has huge implications
nbc_pl_robscarrick_260311.jpg
14:25
Carrick: Handling expectations is a ‘privilege’
nbc_pl_gyokeresjpwintv_260306.jpg
08:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
nbc_pl_tworobsarsenalv2_260305.jpg
01:04
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
Screenshot_2026-03-05_183004.jpg
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
Screenshot_2026-03-04_202629.jpg
02:47
Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting
nbc_pl_carrick_260304.jpg
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_pl_newreview_260304.jpg
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
nbc_pl_tworobsseskov3_260301.jpg
03:04
Sesko thriving for Manchester United under Carrick
replacement_raya.jpg
01:27
Raya shows up in big moments for Arsenal
nbc_pl_timber_260301.jpg
04:22
Timber walks through Arsenal’s winner v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_carrickint_260301.jpg
30
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
nbc_pl_Roseniorint_260301.jpg
04:57
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
nbc_pl_artetaint_260301.jpg
05:01
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_reeseint_260301.jpg
02:51
James reacts to Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_260301.jpg
03:58
‘Outstanding’ Arsenal outlast 10-man Chelsea
GettyImages-2262356862.jpg
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
nbc_pl_pep_260228.jpg
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
nbc_pl_studioreax_260228.jpg
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
08:24
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
nbc_pl_2robtammy_260224.jpg
03:51
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
nbc_pl_2robspepv2_260224.jpg
11:55
Man City ‘are in this’ Premier League title race
nbc_pl_2robsmacallister_260224.jpg
04:04
Liverpool were ‘really sloppy’ in win over Forest
nbc_pl_2robsezev2_260224.jpg
13:33
Takeaways from Arsenal’s bounce-back win v. Spurs
nbc_pl_genxarsenalattack_260224.jpg
11:13
Examining Arsenal’s improvements against Spurs
nbc_pl_genxhaaland_260224.jpg
06:12
Analyzing City’s tactical tweak to utilize Haaland
nbc_pl_genxspursattack_260224.jpg
05:13
Spurs ‘lack of quality’ evident against Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260222.jpg
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
02:29
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
04:26
St. John’s cruises past Providence
nbc_cbb_stjprov_260312.jpg
05:16
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260312.jpg
01:55
Curry (knee) out at least five more games
nbc_roto_keyontegeorge_260312.jpg
01:39
George injures hamstring against the Knicks
nbc_roto_kawhileonard_260312.jpg
01:36
Leonard is a top-5 fantasy asset in 2026
nbc_ffhh_qbsign_260312.jpg
14:28
Colts ‘best possible landing spot’ for Jones
nbc_ffhh_doubsdobbins_260312.jpg
14:46
How will Doubs fit in with Patriots’ receivers?
nbc_nba_recordstaking_260312.jpg
09:56
Players most likely to break other NBA records
nbc_nba_adebayointegrity_260312.jpg
09:52
Does 4th quarter impact integrity of Bam’s record?
nbc_nba_pick6_260312.jpg
04:39
Ride the hot hand with Adebayo against Bucks
nbc_roto_76ersplayoffs_260312.jpg
02:29
76ers’ injuries impacting playoff chances
nbc_roto_nbacoty_260312.jpg
02:00
Bickerstaff re-asserted as healthy COTY favorite
nbc_roto_afcnorth_260312.jpg
01:51
How free agency has impacted AFC North odds
nbc_cbb_uscrecap_260312.jpg
02:32
Look back on USC’s men’s basketball campaign
nbc_csu_headscratchsigning_260311.jpg
02:58
Does Dowdle deal signal the end for Johnson?
nbc_csu_wrbestfits_260311.jpg
03:52
Why 49ers are a ‘perfect spot’ for Evans
nbc_csu_lbbestfits_260311.jpg
02:36
Panthers got a great deal on Lloyd
nbc_dps_adebayorecap_260312.jpg
11:40
Should Adebayo have honored Kobe’s record?
nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
02:45
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
06:42
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
04:16
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable
nbc_pft_jacksonconvo_260312.jpg
14:29
Inside ‘dysfunction’ between Lamar and Ravens
nbc_pft_osatrade_260312.jpg
02:57
Odighizuwa ‘perfect’ for 49ers’ defensive scheme
nbc_pft_stateincometax_260312.jpg
03:20
How does state income tax impact the NFL?
nbc_pft_hendrickson_260312.jpg
07:48
DeCosta: BAL wanted to add Hendrickson and Crosby
nbc_pft_crosbycommit_260312.jpg
05:01
Crosby commits to Raiders: ‘I’m back’
nbc_pft_crosbycontract_260312.jpg
05:45
Report: LV was prepared to revise Crosby contract
nbc_pft_dimestomillions_260312.jpg
08:14
Analyzing Jones’ reported deal with Colts
nbc_pft_preventthis_260312.jpg
13:07
Why ‘all hell broke loose’ in failed Crosby trade