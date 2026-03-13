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Nick Zaccardi
,
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,
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Solis 'tremendously humbled' by Spotlight Award
March 13, 2026 11:09 AM
NFL SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing Marissa Solis looks back on her career journey and achievements after receiving the Spotlight Award at the 2026 Sports Power Brunch.
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