 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
2026 AFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Chiefs, Patriots draw top marks
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Kyler Murray earns the Vikings an A
Cole Hocker
USA Track and Field roster for World Indoor Championships headlined by Olympic medalists

Top Clips

nbc_nba_darkhorses_260313.jpg
Clippers among NBA dark horses in playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_260313.jpg
Why Adebayo’s big game is facing criticism
nbc_nba_draftkings_260313.jpg
Flagg should continue to keep teammates involved

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
2026 AFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Chiefs, Patriots draw top marks
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Kyler Murray earns the Vikings an A
Cole Hocker
USA Track and Field roster for World Indoor Championships headlined by Olympic medalists

Top Clips

nbc_nba_darkhorses_260313.jpg
Clippers among NBA dark horses in playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_260313.jpg
Why Adebayo’s big game is facing criticism
nbc_nba_draftkings_260313.jpg
Flagg should continue to keep teammates involved

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Davidson discusses growth in banner freshman year

March 13, 2026 11:09 AM
Jazzy Davidson reflects on the honor of winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, her relationship with JuJu Watkins, her proudest moment from a memorable first season at USC and more.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_seg1_260312.jpg
13:15
Blakes explains Vandy’s special joy & closeness
nbc_wnba_seg2_260312.jpg
08:19
Does UCLA or UConn deserve No. 1 ranking?
UCONN.jpg
04:08
Who can contend with UConn in the NCAA Tournament?
nbc_wcbb_dillonintvdescreax_260309.jpg
03:25
Villanova can ‘surprise’ teams in NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovahl_260309.jpg
04:55
HLs: UConn wins Big East title over Villanova
nbc_wcbb_sstrongmvpintv_260309.jpg
02:16
Strong reacts to winning Big East tournament MVP
nbc_wcbb_genotrophyintv_260309.jpg
03:45
Auriemma: It’s been an incredible run at UConn
nbc_wcbb_fuddpgintv_260309.jpg
01:09
UConn’s Fudd: Tonight was a team win
texas_wbb.jpg
02:45
Texas has major advantage in NCAA Tournament
nbc_wbb_shallnova_260308.jpg
04:24
HLs: Villanova crushes Seton Hall in semifinals
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovapvw_260308.jpg
01:16
Can Villanova beat UConn for the Big East title?
Dillon_int_raw_260308.jpg
51
Dillon: Villanova must be ‘a lot better’ vs. UConn
nbc_wcbb_mccury_260308.jpg
49
McCurry: Nobody ‘selfish’ on Villanova squad
nbc_wbb_uconncreighton_260308.jpg
04:51
HLs: UConn rolls Creighton to reach Big East final
kkarnold.jpg
43
Arnold ‘aggressive’ in UConn’s semifinal victory
nbc_wcbb_genopgintv_260308.jpg
01:28
Auriemma: UConn defense key in win over Creighton
nbc_wcbb_uconnpregame_260308.jpg
01:29
Get to know UConn’s trio of excellence
nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
01:19
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall
Seton_Hall_SJ_raw_260308.jpg
04:54
HLs: Seton Hall escapes St. John’s
nbc_wbb_denisedillionintv_260307.jpg
51
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
villvprov_030726.jpg
04:52
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
nbc_wbb_jasminebascoeintv_260307.jpg
52
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win
ZEDIKER.jpg
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
nbc_wbb_creightoncoach_260307.jpg
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
uconn_gtown_thumb.jpg
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
nbc_wbb_genointv_260307.jpg
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
nbc_wbb_xavierstjohn_260306.jpg
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
nbc_wbb_depaulprovdnce_260306.jpg
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
nbc_wbb_butlergeorgetwn_260306.jpg
04:57
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_darkhorses_260313.jpg
02:42
Clippers among NBA dark horses in playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_260313.jpg
09:58
Why Adebayo’s big game is facing criticism
nbc_nba_draftkings_260313.jpg
04:13
Flagg should continue to keep teammates involved
nbc_nba_lakersdoncic_260313.jpg
07:48
Lakers, Doncic gaining steam during winstreak
nbc_nba_thunderceltics_260313.jpg
02:22
Recapping OKC’s win over Celtics Thursday night
nbc_nba_playoffdefense_260313.jpg
07:55
How to defend stars in NBA playoffs
illinois_thumb_031326.jpg
02:04
Illinois, Purdue sleeper teams to make Final Four
nbc_roto_warriors_260313.jpg
01:35
Will the Warriors make the NBA Playoffs?
nbc_roto_nfcnorth_260313.jpg
01:57
Packers ‘probably the best bet’ to win NFC North
nbc_dps_adebayointv_260313.jpg
14:27
Adebayo breaks down 83-point performance
miamioh_031326.jpg
10:40
Greenberg: Miami (Ohio) ‘deserves an opportunity’
nbc_brunchint_solisint_260313.jpg
07:33
Solis ‘tremendously humbled’ by Spotlight Award
nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
11:24
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
05:22
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
13:45
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?
nbc_pft_murraysigns_260313.jpg
10:53
Murray gets chance to reestablish himself with MIN
nbc_pft_danieljones_260313.jpg
02:49
Could Jones’ deal be a ‘spark’ for other QBs?
nbc_pft_murray2coaches_260313.jpg
06:46
Will Murray reach a new level with O’Connell?
nbc_pft_evanssfence_260313.jpg
09:27
Evans believes he’s the missing piece 49ers needed
nbc_pft_planningdeals_260313.jpg
12:59
Which team deserves more blame for Crosby fiasco?
nbc_pft_ravensout_260313.jpg
09:31
Crosby fiasco a complex situation with simple fix
nbc_pft_jonescrosby_260313.jpg
03:18
Jones addresses Cowboys’ interest in Crosby
nbc_pft_fatraderules_260313.jpg
07:47
Could players get physicals done pre-league year?
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260312.jpg
01:53
HLs: Luka drops 51-point double-double on Bulls
nbc_nba_sgacomp_260312.jpg
01:55
HLs: SGA breaks Wilt’s record with 127th 20-pt day
jokics_triple_dub_raw.jpg
01:55
HLs: Jokic triple-double leads DEN comeback v. SAS
nbc_nba_krismiddletoncomp_260312.jpg
01:59
HLs: Middleton rains 3-pointers down on Grizzlies
nbc_nba_sunpacbooker_260312.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Booker drops 43 on Pacers in Indy
deegansmxinsiderhouston.jpg
03:16
Deegan brings five-race win streak into Birmingham
nbc_golf_roryintv_260312.jpg
01:49
McIlroy feels ‘unbelievably rusty’ at TPC Sawgrass