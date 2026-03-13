Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo says he’s ‘all good’ after concussion from race crash

Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo posted that he is “all good in the hood” after sustaining a concussion in a race crash Thursday.

“Took a fall yesterday and hit my head pretty hard, but luckily everything is all good in the hood ❤️,” was posted on Klaebo’s social media. “Ended up with a concussion so I’ll take some days off from both training and the internet just to make sure everything settles properly. Only got one head, so have to take good care of it 🤕.”

In Thursday’s sprint semifinals in Drammen, Norway, Klaebo crashed after American Ben Ogden’s skis got caught up with Norwegian Aron Aakre Rysstad’s skis, and Ogden fell in front of Klaebo.

Klaebo will miss Saturday’s 50km mass start in Oslo, one of the marquee World Cup events of the season. It is too early to say whether he will compete in the World Cup Finals next weekend in Lake Placid, New York, according to Norwegian media quoting the team doctor.

Klaebo already clinched a sixth World Cup overall season title with four races still to go.

Klaebo won six gold medals in six starts at the Milan Cortina Olympics, a record for golds at a single Winter Games.

He upped his career Olympic gold medal count to 11, a Winter Olympic record. Only Michael Phelps has won more gold medals at the Summer Games with 23.