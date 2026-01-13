 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Rodgers calls LaFleur, Tomlin chatter a 'joke'

January 13, 2026 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the NFL coaching carousel and Aaron Rodgers’ comments regarding the job statuses of both Matt LaFleur and Mike Tomlin.

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
01:25
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
06:21
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
06:30
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
RodgersLaFleur1-13.jpg
06:36
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job
nbc_pft_rodgers_mad_260113.jpg
07:17
Rodgers shows frustration in loss to Texans
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260113.jpg
07:33
How do Eagles fix offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_tomlinfuture_260113.jpg
10:13
Will Tomlin return as Steelers’ coach?
nbc_pft_rodgersfuture_260113.jpg
07:46
What does future hold for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_rodgerslegacy_260113.jpg
05:34
Examining Rodgers’ legacy after 21 seasons
new_thumb.jpg
08:12
What is Texans’ formula for victory vs. Patriots?
ryans_news_thumb.jpg
13:59
Ryans has Texans believing during playoff run
DeMecoNews1-13.jpg
04:03
Texans, Pats are both representations of coaches
nbc_pft_stroudstruggles_260113.jpg
04:08
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
nbc_pft_texanswin_260113.jpg
04:32
Texans’ defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card
nbc_ffhh_chargerssteelers_260112.jpg
04:29
Berry not happy with how Chargers handled Hampton
nbc_ffhh_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
04:06
How can Metcalf help Rodgers, Steelers vs. Texans?
nbc_ffhh_billsjags_260112.jpg
07:16
Draft Washington in fantasy next season
nbc_ffhh_49erseagles_260112.jpg
08:53
Eagles losing to 49ers was ‘a complete disgrace’
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_260112.jpg
02:04
Bet on Seahawks to beat 49ers, Bears to cover
nbc_ffhh_ramspanthers_260112.jpg
09:23
Stafford was ‘so clutch’ in victory over Panthers
nbc_ffhh_packersbears_260112.jpg
10:27
Bears coming back to beat Packers was ‘so jarring’
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_260112.jpg
18:48
Give me the headlines: ‘Buffalo Soldier’
nbc_csu_dkrams_260112NEW.jpg
01:56
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
nbc_roto_nfcchampion_260112.jpg
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
nbc_roto_ramsbears_260112.jpg
02:06
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
nbc_csu_ramspanthers_260112.jpg
09:07
Rams survive against Panthers in Wild Card Round
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
nbc_pft_chargersissues_250112.jpg
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE

nbc_nba_chavslac_260112.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA
nbc_nba_lalvssac_260112.jpg
02:01
Highlights: DeRozan leads Kings over Lakers
nbc_nba_pacersceltics_2min_260112(2).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Pacers hold off Celtics at home
nbc_nba_huffintv_260112.jpg
05:10
Huff on reverse dunks, gelling with Pacers
nbc_nba_celticspacers_digitalhit_260112.jpg
01:53
Siakam, Huff lead Pacers to win over Celtics
nbc_nba_phivstor_260112.jpg
01:48
HLs: 76ers score 80 first-half points, beat TOR
nbc_nba_siakimpostgameintv_260112.jpg
01:05
Siakam breaks down final possession vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_celticspacerspregame_260112.jpg
03:48
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
nbc_nba_allstarselections_260112.jpg
04:52
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
nbc_nba_okcspurs_v2_260112.jpg
03:29
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260112.jpg
03:23
Pritchard walks through pre-game warm-up
nbc_nba_traeyoungpregame_260112.jpg
05:43
Unpacking timing of Young’s trade to Wizards
nbc_moto_mcadoocrash_260112(2).jpg
04:45
Did Deegan cause McAdoo’s crash in Anaheim 1?
nbc_moto_maxanstie_260112(2).jpg
05:46
Can Anstie push Deegan after ‘phenomenal’ Anaheim?
oly_frwar_lakeplacid_kuhnwin_260112.jpg
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
nbc_moto_eliktm_260112(2).jpg
08:12
Tomac, KTM start 2026 SMX season with a bang in A1
nbc_nba_ogjatrade_260112.jpg
14:52
Rivers: Morant trade puts teams in tricky spot
nbc_nba_ogant_260112.jpg
07:22
Edwards’ marginal growth is paying off for MIN
nbc_wnba_seg2_260112.jpg
18:15
Stewart: WNBA CBA talks in ‘holding pattern’
nbc_wnba_seg1_260112.jpg
15:20
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
nbc_w2rc_dakars8intvs_260112.jpg
09:37
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 8
nbc_roto_stevenson_260112.jpg
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
nbc_roto_stafford_260112.jpg
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
nbc_roto_loveland_260112.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
nbc_roto_cjmccollum_260112.jpg
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
nbc_roto_peyton_260112.jpg
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
nbc_w2rc_dakars8_260112.jpg
29:52
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 8
nbc_mannix_netstrade_260112.jpg
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
nbc_roto_celticspacers_260112.jpg
01:43
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out