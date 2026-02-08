How players, coaches prepare for Super Bowls

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Clayton Kershaw, Joey Votto, Anthony Rizzo to join NBC Sports’ MLB coverage
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Will Kubiak be the ‘perfect fit’ with Mendoza?
Dungy and Harrison discuss favorite SB memories
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead v. City
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Clayton Kershaw, Joey Votto, Anthony Rizzo to join NBC Sports’ MLB coverage
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Will Kubiak be the ‘perfect fit’ with Mendoza?
Dungy and Harrison discuss favorite SB memories
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead v. City
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How players, coaches prepare for Super Bowls
February 8, 2026 01:52 PM
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth unpack how players and coaches balance nerves and preparation ahead of Super Bowl appearances.
Related Videos
01:07
Will Kubiak be the ‘perfect fit’ with Mendoza?
02:01
Dungy and Harrison discuss favorite SB memories
02:47
Bad Bunny: ‘The music has no language’
05:46
Madden’s legacy fuels College of San Mateo
01:24
Consider betting on under in Super Bowl LX
03:37
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP, announces return
02:15
Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
04:26
Wagner honors mother with Walter Payton award
01:51
McCaffrey earns Salute to Service award
03:55
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
01:21
Vrabel named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
02:08
McCaffrey shouts out training staff after CPOY win
01:28
Thuney wins inaugural Protector of the Year award
02:26
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
02:19
Garrett credits ‘timeless’ team after DPOY win
11:41
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
09:52
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
12:05
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
08:52
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself
11:41
Smith believes Cowboys ‘are not far’
16:07
Caserio ‘really proud’ of Texans’ 2025 season
11:37
Odunze-Williams chemistry ‘beyond the play call’
01:44
Best bets and prediction for Super Bowl LX
06:21
Miller never thought he’d win Super Bowl MVP
01:00
Will three or more players throw Super Bowl pass?
11:14
McNabb questions ‘direction’ of Eagles’ offense
26:11
Brown on what makes Garrett so special
04:11
Stoutland leaving Eagles is a ‘bombshell’
09:37
Gonzalez: Tight end has become ‘rockstar’ position
05:55
Boutte dives into overcoming gambling addiction
Latest Clips
01:38
Kornacki breaks down Super Bowl squares
01:35
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead v. City
01:02
Silva snatches City’s equalizer against Liverpool
02:02
Haaland’s penalty lifts City ahead of Liverpool
01:43
Sarr blasts Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brighton
08:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 25
15:27
What riders said after SX Round 5 in Glendale
03:24
Deegan firing on all cylinders after Glendale win
08:30
Roczen gets first win of 2026 as Tomac falls in AZ
01:03
Prado happy with progression in Supercross
01:04
Webb delivers career-best in Glendale
52
Lawrence’s Glendale ride is ‘bittersweet’
01:33
Roczen dedicates Glendale win to team manager
26:01
Highlights: Supercross Round 5, Glendale
01:34
McAdoo celebrates Glendale podium with sister
01:01
Kitchen trying to eliminate the negatives
01:04
Deegan’s preseason work paying off on starts
01:59
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
02:28
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 2-2
01:03
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-2 ahead of Newcastle
16:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 25
01:12
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
02:21
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle
01:20
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
17:11
PL Update: Man United win fourth-straight match
08:59
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 25
54
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
59
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue