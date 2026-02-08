McAdoo celebrates Glendale podium with sister

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Eli Tomac closeup.jpg
Eli Tomac crashes in Turn 1 of the Glendale SuperMotocross race, loses red plate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
Report: WNBA’s newest offer makes small revenue sharing increases, housing concessions
PGA: WM Phoenix Open - Third Round
Matsuyama shoots 68 to take one-shot lead at Phoenix Open with top-ranked Scheffler lurking

Top Clips

nbc_smx_kitchenintv_260207.jpg
Kitchen trying to eliminate the negatives
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260207.jpg
Deegan’s preseason work paying off on starts
nbc_nba_castlecomp_260207.jpg
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Eli Tomac closeup.jpg
Eli Tomac crashes in Turn 1 of the Glendale SuperMotocross race, loses red plate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
Report: WNBA’s newest offer makes small revenue sharing increases, housing concessions
PGA: WM Phoenix Open - Third Round
Matsuyama shoots 68 to take one-shot lead at Phoenix Open with top-ranked Scheffler lurking

Top Clips

nbc_smx_kitchenintv_260207.jpg
Kitchen trying to eliminate the negatives
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260207.jpg
Deegan’s preseason work paying off on starts
nbc_nba_castlecomp_260207.jpg
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McAdoo celebrates Glendale podium with sister

February 7, 2026 10:03 PM
Cameron McAdoo discusses what it means to have his sister in attendance following his podium finish in Glendale.

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_kitchenintv_260207.jpg
01:01
Kitchen trying to eliminate the negatives
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260207.jpg
01:04
Deegan’s preseason work paying off on starts
nbc_nba_castlecomp_260207.jpg
01:59
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double
nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
01:12
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
01:20
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
02:21
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_brunogoalnew_260207.jpg
02:28
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_dangogoal2bre_260207.jpg
01:03
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-2 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newvbre_260207.jpg
16:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_plupdate_260207.jpg
17:11
PL Update: Man United win fourth-straight match
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123859.jpg
01:17
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
Screenshot_2026-02-07_124136.jpg
54
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123518.jpg
59
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead
GettyImages-2260392261.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260207.jpg
01:13
Gyokeres’ brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_arssunhl_260207.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Sunderland Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260207.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres drills Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_borvav_260207.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 25
nbc_pl_rayangoalbou_260207.jpg
01:17
Rayan brings Bournemouth level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260207.jpg
01:12
Palmer completes hat-trick in first half v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260207.jpg
52
Arokodare pulls one back for Wolves v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_wolchea_260207.jpg
09:54
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260207.jpg
02:04
Palmer’s penalty puts Chelsea in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260207.jpg
02:24
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260207.jpg
01:15
Zubimendi smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_rogersgoalavl_260207.jpg
01:14
Rogers rifles Aston Villa in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burvwhu_260207.jpg
11:04
Extended HLs: Burnley v. West Ham Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_summervillegoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:26
Summerville lifts West Ham ahead of Burnley