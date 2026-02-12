Skip navigation
Kyle Busch grabs Daytona 500 pole, chasing a win that has eluded him for 20 starts
Benson, Maclin lead DePaul over Creighton, 72-71
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Holtmann: DePaul showed 'great fight' vs Creighton
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Highlights: 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying
February 11, 2026 10:23 PM
Watch the best from qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Related Videos
14:59
Highlights: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Latest Clips
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
05:08
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence
01:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
06:56
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross
08:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
11:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
01:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
12:03
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
01:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
09:17
Extended HLs: Man City v. Fulham Matchweek 26
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
01:19
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
