MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Kyle Busch grabs Daytona 500 pole, chasing a win that has eluded him for 20 starts
Georgetown v DePaul
Benson, Maclin lead DePaul over Creighton, 72-71
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Seton Hall
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Kyle Busch grabs Daytona 500 pole, chasing a win that has eluded him for 20 starts
Georgetown v DePaul
Benson, Maclin lead DePaul over Creighton, 72-71
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Seton Hall
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying

February 11, 2026 10:23 PM
Watch the best from qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
nbc_nba_creightonuconn_260211.jpg
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
bettsuclavideophoto.jpg
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
nbc_mcbb_provsetonhall_260211.jpg
05:08
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence
nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
01:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
nbc_pl_sunliv_260211.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
ken_roczen.jpg
06:56
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross
nbc_pl_not_wol_260211v2.jpg
08:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
nbc_pl_avlbhahl_260211.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260211.jpg
01:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
nbc_pl_crystalpalaceburnley_260211.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_260211.jpg
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_burnleygoal2_260211.jpg
01:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
nbc_pl_burnleygoal3_260211.jpg
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_crystalgoal2_260211.jpg
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_burnleygoal1_260211.jpg
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
nbc_pl_mancityfulham_260211.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Man City v. Fulham Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_mancityfirstgoal_260211.jpg
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_mancitysecondgoal_260211.jpg
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mancitythirdgoal_260211.jpg
01:19
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
nbc_roto_detvchasuspensions_260211.jpg
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_260211.jpg
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
nbc_roto_stephoncastle_260211.jpg
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
nbc_csu_willcampbell_260211.jpg
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
nbc_csu_maxxcrosby_260211.jpg
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
nbc_nba_allstarweekend_260211.jpg
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past