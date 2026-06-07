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2026 U.S Women’s prize money: Full purse payout at Riviera
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Nelly Korda wins her first-ever U.S Women’s Open with a record-breaking payout

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Cubs’ star PCA ‘maximizing’ his authenticity

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HLs: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan

June 7, 2026 07:25 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series' Firekeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.

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