 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cracker Barrel 400 Practice and Qualifying
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Nashville win by Denny Hamlin
Syndication: The Tennessean
Denny Hamlin storms back from a pole-start penalty to win at Nashville Superspeedway
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Liberatore and Dobbins pitch the Cardinals to a 5-1 victory over the Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_brendan_sorbsy_260601.jpg
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
nbc_pft_bears_260601.jpg
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
nbc_pft_giantswrs_260601.jpg
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cracker Barrel 400 Practice and Qualifying
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Nashville win by Denny Hamlin
Syndication: The Tennessean
Denny Hamlin storms back from a pole-start penalty to win at Nashville Superspeedway
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Liberatore and Dobbins pitch the Cardinals to a 5-1 victory over the Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_brendan_sorbsy_260601.jpg
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
nbc_pft_bears_260601.jpg
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
nbc_pft_giantswrs_260601.jpg
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: NASCAR Cup Series 2026 Nashville

June 1, 2026 12:52 AM
Watch race highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_trucksnashv_260530.jpg
15:16
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville
nbc_nas_kybrivals_260527.jpg
19:38
Busch’s best rivalries during NASCAR Cup career
nbc_nas_coke600_260524.jpg
23:45
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_truckcharlotte_260524.jpg
13:48
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Charlotte
nbc_nas_pressersoundv2_260523.jpg
07:15
NASCAR drivers reflect on Busch’s legacy
nbc_nas_buschindy_260523.jpg
11:59
Relive Busch’s back-to-back Brickyard 400 wins
nbc_nas_buschwins_260522.jpg
11:21
Busch’s most significant wins in NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_nas_kybusch_260522.jpg
51
Busch wanted son to see hard work paying off
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_260517.jpg
09:14
What drivers said after NASCAR All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstar_260517.jpg
20:44
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover
nbc_nas_svg_260516.jpg
05:15
Van Gisbergen: Dover is ‘unlike anything’
nbc_nas_trucksdover_260515.jpg
12:59
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Dover
nbc_nas_elliott_260515.jpg
03:14
Elliott: All-Star race feels like a normal weekend
nbc_nas_allstarcomp_260512.jpg
14:57
Most dramatic moments of NASCAR’s all-star race
nbc_nas_watglen_260510.jpg
15:00
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_trucksglenv2_260508.jpg
17:47
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_cup_texas_260503.jpg
15:25
HLs: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway
nbc_nas_truckstexas_260501.jpg
17:02
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_brendan_sorbsy_260601.jpg
06:04
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
nbc_pft_bears_260601.jpg
06:41
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
nbc_pft_giantswrs_260601.jpg
07:57
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts
nbc_pft_vikings_foward_260601.jpg
10:01
Murray, Teasley have Vikings looking forward
nbc_pft_eagles_aj_brown_bfd_260601.jpg
11:13
Why Brown could be ‘game-changing’ for Patriots
nbc_pft_brown_pro_bowler_260601.jpg
08:18
What could the return be in a Brown trade?
nbc_pft_nbafinals_260601.jpg
08:55
Wemby vs. Knicks sets up much-hyped NBA Finals
winn_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Cardinals take crucial series from Cubs
nbc_mlb_wynnintv_260531.jpg
01:08
Cards’ Winn: ‘I like where we stand’ in NL Central
digital_mpx.jpg
02:05
Pujols: 2026 Cardinals are ‘for real’
nbc_mlb_pujolshit_260531.jpg
50
Pujols has chance to make history in Cooperstown
nbc_mlb_breggybomb_260531.jpg
58
Bregman crushes solo shot into Cardinals’ bullpen
nbc_golf_schwabr4v2_260531.jpg
07:01
HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
OZZIE_MPX.jpg
03:26
HOFer Smith reflects on Cardinals-Cubs rivalry
nbc_pl_2runderappreciated_260531.jpg
02:03
Earle’s underappreciated XI of the PL season
nbc_pl_2rbest11_260531.jpg
05:59
Mustoe’s best XI from the Premier League season
new.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wilson, Young lead Aces’ win over Valkyries
digital_hit_thumbnail.jpg
01:43
Valkyries ‘came out hot’ but fell to Aces, Wilson
jy.jpg
02:40
Aces’ Young on HC Hammon: ‘She changed my career’
nbc_wnba_clubdubaja_260531.jpg
02:31
Wilson, Aces’ defense shine in win over Valkyries
nbc_wnba_ajawilsonintv_260531.jpg
01:15
Aces’ Wilson glad Young is ‘fighting through’
nbc_universio_usavsen_260531.jpg
09:36
HLs: USMNT vs. Senegal (En Español)
nbc_tst_freedomvhernandez_260531.jpg
01:56
TST Highlights: Hernandez United advances to final
nbc_wnba_fevertalk_260531.jpg
02:52
Bird, Miller on Clark’s reaction to loss, coach
BOOTH_HIT_MPX.jpg
01:41
Orioles’ impressive homestand can ‘propel them’
TWO_MIN_SITE_HL_MPX.jpg
02:11
HLs: Bradish, Cowser power Orioles past Blue Jays
nbc_smx_whatridersaid_260531.jpg
20:47
What riders said after Round 1 of Pro Motocross
nbc_tst_uswomenvssimplyfc_260531.jpg
02:03
TST HLs 2026: Simply Futbol FC vs. US Women
nbc_tst_iowadhvscityscrfc_260531.jpg
01:59
TST 2026 HLs: City Soccer FC vs. Iowa Demon Hawks
nbc_mlb_cowserhr_260531.jpg
01:12
Cowser caps O’s huge third with three-run blast