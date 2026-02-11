Skip navigation
Watch Now
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
February 11, 2026 03:03 PM
Manchester City have Fulham in deep water as Erling Haaland snaps his scoring drought to give his side a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cottagers.
01:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
55
Sesko brings Manchester United level with West Ham
11:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man United Matchweek 26
01:43
Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham’s opener
01:32
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
01:06
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
08:48
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Newcastle Matchweek 26
01:22
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
01:02
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
59
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton
01:28
Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton
01:08
O’Brien sent off for foul as last defender
10:45
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 26
01:19
Palmer picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s opener
58
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leeds
55
Nmecha’s penalty gives Leeds hope against Chelsea
01:16
Okafor snatches Leeds equalizer against Chelsea
11:25
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leeds United Matchweek 26
13:10
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
01:35
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead v. City
01:02
Silva snatches City’s equalizer against Liverpool
02:02
Haaland’s penalty lifts City ahead of Liverpool
16:50
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 25
02:31
Szoboszlai sent off for fouling Haaland
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
01:27
Will Irving rebound next season for Buccaneers?
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?
01:24
Will Falcons use franchise tag on Pitts?
12:34
Brees still takes ‘pride’ proving critics wrong
01:10
Look beyond favorites in Final Four markets
01:32
Bet on Big 10 to produce NCAA tournament winner
13:08
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
06:18
Big picture outlook for Patriots after SB LX loss
08:17
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
08:36
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
01:47
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX
01:29
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
06:05
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
05:51
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
07:22
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
09:47
How do players process Super Bowl losses?
19:38
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB
02:13
Simms recounts meeting Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX
06:22
Dissecting Super Bowl LX television ratings
