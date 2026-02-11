 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Connecticut
No. 6 UConn vs. Butler predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_roto_detvchasuspensions_260211.jpg
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
nbc_nba_allstarweekend_260211.jpg
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past

Watch Now

Peterson 'too comfortable not playing' for Kansas?

February 11, 2026 01:48 PM
Christian Odjakjian joins Pierre Andresen to discuss recent college basketball news, including Kansas' upset of No. 1 undefeated Arizona and Darryn Peterson's outlook with the Jayhawks.

nbc_roto_finalfour_260211.jpg
01:10
Look beyond favorites in Final Four markets
michiganthumb_021126.jpg
01:32
Bet on Big 10 to produce NCAA tournament winner
wisconsinhlsupsetwin.jpg
04:33
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
nbc_cbb_hallvnova_260204.jpg
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_indianausc_260203.jpg
03:30
HLs: Arenas leads USC to victory over Indiana
stjohnsbasketballfreethrow.jpg
02:52
HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul
nbc_cbb_xaviervsuconn_260203.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play
nbc_cbb_minnpsuV2_260201__733048.jpg
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
psu_minnesota.jpg
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
nbc_cbb_rutuscintv_260131.jpg
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system
nbc_cbb_rutusc_260131.jpg
02:57
HLs: USC survives Rutgers comeback at home
indiana_ucla_thumb_mpx_1_31.jpg
02:55
HLs: Indiana wins double OT thriller over UCLA
nbc_cbb_marquettesetonhallhl_260131.jpg
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
northwesternbasketballpicture.jpg
02:44
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
nbc_cbb_poyhnf_260129.jpg
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
nbc_cbb_foyhnf_260129.jpg
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
nbc_cbb_xavshu_260128.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
nbc_cbb_butvsju_260128.jpg
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nebmich_260127.jpg
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State

nbc_roto_detvchasuspensions_260211.jpg
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
nbc_nba_allstarweekend_260211.jpg
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
jacksonjrthumb_021126.jpg
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
nbc_nba_tatumreturn_260211.jpg
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?
nbc_dps_drewbrees_260211.jpg
12:34
Brees still takes ‘pride’ proving critics wrong
nbc_dps_jasongarrett_260211.jpg
13:08
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
nbc_dps_mikereiss_260211.jpg
06:18
Big picture outlook for Patriots after SB LX loss
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
08:17
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
08:36
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
01:47
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX
nbc_pft_parade_260211.jpg
01:29
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
nbc_pft_commanders_260211.jpg
06:05
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
nbc_pft_kubiakbrady_260211.jpg
05:51
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
nbc_nfl_kubiak_260211.jpg
07:22
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
nbc_pft_willcampbellpt2_260211.jpg
09:47
How do players process Super Bowl losses?
nbc_pft_willcampbell_260211.jpg
19:38
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB
nbc_pft_simmsmeetsbadbunny_260211.jpg
02:13
Simms recounts meeting Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX
new_tv.jpg
06:22
Dissecting Super Bowl LX television ratings
nbc_pft_sbreactions_260211.jpg
06:24
Seahawks ‘knew they were better’ than Patriots
nbc_nba_wembycomp_260210.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Wembanyama drops 40 on injured Lakers
nbc_nba_tanking_260210.jpg
07:43
NBA needs ‘new system’ to disincentivize tanking
nbc_pl_mungoal1_260210.jpg
55
Sesko brings Manchester United level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whumun_260210.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man United Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260210.jpg
01:43
Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham’s opener
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
01:32
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
01:06
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
GettyImages-2260943495.jpg
08:48
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Newcastle Matchweek 26