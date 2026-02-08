HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Creighton
Traudt’s 18, Graves’ game-winner lead Creighton over Seton Hall, 69-68
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan extends his winning streak to four in Round 5 in Glendale
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
Seth Trimble hits late 3 to lift No. 14 UNC past No. 4 Duke 71-68 in stunning rivalry finish

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Creighton
Traudt’s 18, Graves’ game-winner lead Creighton over Seton Hall, 69-68
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan extends his winning streak to four in Round 5 in Glendale
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
Seth Trimble hits late 3 to lift No. 14 UNC past No. 4 Duke 71-68 in stunning rivalry finish

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double

February 7, 2026 08:42 PM
Watch highlights of San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle doing it all with a 40-point triple-double to defeat the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
11:15
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
08:45
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
09:09
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications
nbc_roto_nbachampion_260206.jpg
01:22
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
nbc_roto_bullsbackcourt_260206.jpg
02:04
How will Bulls manage guards when Giddey returns?
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
01:32
Could Doncic (hamstring) miss extended time?
nbc_roto_ivicazubac_260206.jpg
02:12
Will Pacers rest players after acquiring Zubac?
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
08:50
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
07:01
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
nbc_nba_atlgswtrade_260205.jpg
02:50
Is Porzingis a piece for GSW or an expiring deal?
nbc_nba_enjoywizards_260205.jpg
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
nbc_nba_aurajjj_260205.jpg
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
nbc_nba_auradavis_260205.jpg
09:27
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’
nbc_nba_auragiannis_260205.jpg
06:30
Bucks hold onto Giannis despite much trade buzz
nbc_nba_auraharden_260205.jpg
08:01
Liffmann: Harden to Cavs ‘a wait-and-see move’
nbc_nba_auravuccimane_260205.jpg
08:44
Celtics trading for Vučević ‘makes a lot of sense’
nbc_nba_auraunderradar_260205.jpg
09:21
Zubac, Alvarado headline under-the-radar trades
nbc_roto_shaistrain_260205.jpg
01:41
Who will step up for Thunder with SGA injured?
nbc_roto_hornetsrockets_260205.jpg
01:35
Bet on Knueppel, Hornets to upset Rockets
nbc_roto_porzingistrade_260205.jpg
01:51
Can Porzingis stay healthy for Warriors?
nbc_roto_cobywhitetrade_260205.jpg
01:37
Hornets acquiring White ‘very solid addition’
nbc_nba_enjoymeyers_260204.jpg
09:59
Meyers projects the 2026 NBA Draft Class
nbc_nba_enjoyjjj_260204.jpg
08:00
Jackson trade signals end of an era in Memphis
nbc_nba_brunsoncomp_260204.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brunson wills NYK to 2OT win vs. DEN
nbc_roto_davisv2_260204.jpg
01:53
Davis trade bodes well for Wizards’ near future
nbc_roto_jacksonjrv2_260204.jpg
02:09
What Jackson Jr. trade means for Grizzlies, Jazz
nbc_roto_hardenv2_260204.jpg
01:55
Cavaliers in ‘win now mode’ after Harden trade
nbc_nba_adtrade_260204.jpg
01:59
Davis heads to Wizards in trade deadline stunner
nbc_nba_phxpor_digitalhit_260203.jpg
01:46
Allen, Gillespie carry Suns over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_gillespiepostintv_260203.jpg
03:34
Gillespie shining in the spotlight for Suns

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
01:12
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
01:20
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
02:21
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_brunogoalnew_260207.jpg
02:28
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_dangogoal2bre_260207.jpg
01:03
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-2 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newvbre_260207.jpg
16:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_plupdate_260207.jpg
17:11
PL Update: Man United win fourth-straight match
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123859.jpg
01:17
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
Screenshot_2026-02-07_124136.jpg
54
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123518.jpg
59
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead
GettyImages-2260392261.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260207.jpg
01:13
Gyokeres’ brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_arssunhl_260207.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Sunderland Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260207.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres drills Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_borvav_260207.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 25
nbc_pl_rayangoalbou_260207.jpg
01:17
Rayan brings Bournemouth level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260207.jpg
01:12
Palmer completes hat-trick in first half v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260207.jpg
52
Arokodare pulls one back for Wolves v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_wolchea_260207.jpg
09:54
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260207.jpg
02:04
Palmer’s penalty puts Chelsea in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260207.jpg
02:24
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260207.jpg
01:15
Zubimendi smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_rogersgoalavl_260207.jpg
01:14
Rogers rifles Aston Villa in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burvwhu_260207.jpg
11:04
Extended HLs: Burnley v. West Ham Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_summervillegoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:26
Summerville lifts West Ham ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_tatgoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:28
Castellanos heads West Ham 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_romerored_260207.jpg
02:13
Romero sent off for stamp on Casemiro
nbc_pl_mbeumogoalmu_260207.jpg
01:08
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Spurs