Creighton vs. Seton Hall Big East Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, and best bets for March 12

Game 2 of the day in the Big East Tournament features 5th-seeded Creighton (15-16, 9-11) taking on No. 4 Seton Hall (20-11, 10-10).

Creighton’s second-half surge at Butler in its regular-season finale ended a three-game losing streak for the Bluejays and secured that No. 5 seed. After a massive upset February 18 at then No. 5 UConn, Creighton lost by 29 to St. John’s at MSG, then dropped consecutive home games to DePaul and Providence before rebounding against the Bulldogs. The Bluejays (NET ranking: 81) will need to win the Big East Tournament to extend their NCAA Tournament streak to six straight seasons and attempt to extend the current streak of ten consecutive 20-win seasons.

The Pirates ended the regular season alternating wins and losses over their last six games to finish 10-10 in the Big East. With 20 overall wins and a NET ranking of 56, Seton Hall is currently just on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, according to most bracketologists. Due to a pair of bad losses (Providence and DePaul), the Pirates more than likely need a deep run in the Big East Tournament for a shot at an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 2:30PM EST

2:30PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Creighton vs. Seton Hall

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Creighton Bluejays (+130) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (-155)

Creighton Bluejays (+130) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (-155) Spread: Seton Hall -2.5

Seton Hall -2.5 Total: 131.5 points

This game opened Seton Hall -2.5 with the Total set at 135.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Creighton Bluejays

G Fedor Zugic

G Josh Dix

G Nik Graves

F Isaac Traudt

F Jasen Green

Seton Hall Pirates

G AJ Staton-McCray

G Elijah Fisher

G Adam Clark

G Mike Williams

F Stephon Payne

Injury Report: Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Creighton Bluejays

Owen Freeman (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game Liam McChesney (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game Aleksa Dimitrijevic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game Josh Townley-Thomas (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game Jackson McAndrew (foot) has been declared OUT of today’s game

Seton Hall Pirates

Godswill Erheriene (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for today’s game Patrick Suemnick (shoulder) is listed as questionable for today’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for today’s game Jahseem Felton (knee) has been declared OUT for today’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Creighton is 10-20-1 ATS overall this season

Seton Hall is 18-13 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 14 of Creighton’s 31 games this season (14-17)

The OVER has cashed in 12 of Seton Hall’s 31 games this season (12-19)

Seton Hall is 10 th in all of Division 1 college basketball allowing just 65.1 points per game

in all of Division 1 college basketball allowing just 65.1 points per game Creighton leads the Big East making an average of 9.9 3-pointers per game this season

Creighton is the only Division 1 school with 2 active basketball coaches at 350+ wins: Greg McDermott has 365 wins at Creighton and Jim Flanery has won 465 coaching the women at Creighton

has 365 wins at Creighton and has won 465 coaching the women at Creighton Shaheen Holloway has the most wins (42) and conference wins (23) through two seasons of any head coach in Seton Hall hoops history

has the most wins (42) and conference wins (23) through two seasons of any head coach in Seton Hall hoops history Najai Hines ranks 2nd in the Big East and 13th in the nation averaging 2.2 blocks per game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between Creighton and Seton Hall:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Seton Hall on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Seton Hall on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Seton Hall -3.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Seton Hall -3.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 131.5

