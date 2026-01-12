 Skip navigation
Edwards' marginal growth is paying off for MIN

January 12, 2026 06:13 PM
Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi examine Anthony Edwards' "underrated" season and how his minor growth year after year is paying off big for the Timberwolves.

nbc_nba_ogjatrade_260112.jpg
14:52
Rivers: Morant trade puts teams in tricky spot
nbc_roto_cjmccollum_260112.jpg
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
nbc_roto_peyton_260112.jpg
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
nbc_mannix_netstrade_260112.jpg
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
nbc_roto_celticspacers_260112.jpg
01:43
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
nbc_nba_raptorswin_260111.jpg
01:53
HLs: Barnes’ 31 help Raptors earn OT win vs. PHI
nbc_nba_timbsback_260111.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_okccomeback_260109.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thunder erase 21-point deficit, beat Memphis
nbc_nba_zionandtrey_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Zion, Murphy carry Pelicans against Wizards
nbc_mannix_celticstrade_260109.jpg
07:03
Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260109.jpg
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
nbc_roto_lameloball_260109.jpg
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260109.jpg
01:30
‘Sky’s the limit’ for red-hot Edwards
nbc_nba_enjoy_dk_260109_copy.jpg
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
nbc_nba_enjoy_okc_260109.jpg
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
nbc_bte_6thmoy_260109.jpg
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
nbc_nba_offguardscorevsball_260108.jpg
06:56
How current NBA era is evolving with ball movement
nbc_nba_offguardokc_260108.jpg
10:02
Time to hit the ‘panic button’ for Thunder?
nbc_nba_offguardtrae_260108.jpg
22:52
Should ATL gotten more out of Young trade to WAS?
nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
01:19
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
01:25
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
05:44
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS
nbc_roto_traeyoung_260108.jpg
01:57
Fantasy fallout of Young traded to Wizards
nbc_nba_enjoykuminga_260108.jpg
07:55
Warriors add ‘confusing’ twist to Kuminga saga
nbc_nbc_enjoywizards_260108.jpg
04:42
Wizards’ patience paying off after Young trade
nbc_nbc_enjoyhawks_260108.jpg
09:53
Do Hawks have sights set on AD after Young trade?
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260108.jpg
04:54
Markkanen may struggle on back-to-back vs. Mavs

oly_frwar_lakeplacid_kuhnwin_260112.jpg
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
nbc_wnba_seg2_260112.jpg
18:15
Stewart: WNBA CBA talks in ‘holding pattern’
nbc_wnba_seg1_260112.jpg
15:20
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
nbc_w2rc_dakars8intvs_260112.jpg
09:37
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 8
nbc_roto_stevenson_260112.jpg
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
nbc_roto_stafford_260112.jpg
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
nbc_roto_loveland_260112.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
nbc_ffhh_chargerssteelers_260112.jpg
04:29
Berry not happy with how Chargers handled Hampton
nbc_ffhh_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
04:06
How can Metcalf help Rodgers, Steelers vs. Texans?
nbc_ffhh_billsjags_260112.jpg
07:16
Draft Washington in fantasy next season
nbc_w2rc_dakars8_260112.jpg
29:52
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 8
nbc_ffhh_49erseagles_260112.jpg
08:53
Eagles losing to 49ers was ‘a complete disgrace’
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_260112.jpg
02:04
Bet on Seahawks to beat 49ers, Bears to cover
nbc_ffhh_ramspanthers_260112.jpg
09:23
Stafford was ‘so clutch’ in victory over Panthers
nbc_ffhh_packersbears_260112.jpg
10:27
Bears coming back to beat Packers was ‘so jarring’
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_260112.jpg
18:48
Give me the headlines: ‘Buffalo Soldier’
nbc_csu_dkrams_260112NEW.jpg
01:56
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
nbc_roto_nfcchampion_260112.jpg
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
nbc_roto_ramsbears_260112.jpg
02:06
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
nbc_csu_ramspanthers_260112.jpg
09:07
Rams survive against Panthers in Wild Card Round
nbc_dps_tuckerint_260112.jpg
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?
nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
nbc_pft_chargersissues_250112.jpg
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE
PHI_SIRIANNI_NICK_GettyImages-2255276769.jpg
13:46
Eagles must adapt philosophy to find success
nbc_pft_patsbeatchargers_250112.jpg
03:29
Patriots’ physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_billsendofgame_260112.jpg
06:02
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?