Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round
The Players Championship is set to deliver major excitement at the TPC Sawgrass
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Butler vs Providence
Providence defeats Butler 91-81 in Big East Conference Tournament
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevorl_260311.jpg
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers
nbc_cbb_xaviermarquettehls_260311.jpg
Highlights: Xavier survives Marquette
nbc_cbb_xavierpostintvs_260311.jpg
Pitino, Xavier ‘don’t want to go home’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round
The Players Championship is set to deliver major excitement at the TPC Sawgrass
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Butler vs Providence
Providence defeats Butler 91-81 in Big East Conference Tournament
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevorl_260311.jpg
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers
nbc_cbb_xaviermarquettehls_260311.jpg
Highlights: Xavier survives Marquette
nbc_cbb_xavierpostintvs_260311.jpg
Pitino, Xavier ‘don’t want to go home’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87

  
Published March 11, 2026 10:54 PM

NEW YORK — Jovan Milicevic had 21 points in No. 10 seed Xavier’s 89-87 victory against seventh-seeded Marquette on Wednesday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Xavier (15-17) plays second-seeded and No. 6 UConn in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Milicevic shot 7 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Musketeers. Tre Carroll added 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks while going 8 of 16 (0 for 4 from 3-point range). Malik Moore shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 18 points.

Royce Parham finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (12-20). Nigel James Jr. added 18 points, seven assists and three steals for Marquette. Chase Ross finished with 16 points, six assists and two steals.

Xavier used an 11-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 56-48 with 12:28 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Carroll scored 14 second-half points.