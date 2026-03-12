Caitlin Clark returns from injury to help US rout Senegal in qualifying tournament

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Caitlin Clark made a triumphant return from an injury in her U.S. senior national team debut, finishing with 17 points and 12 assists as the Americans beat Senegal 110-46 on Wednesday in the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

Clark sustained a right groin injury in a WNBA game for the Indiana Fever in July and hadn’t played since then. The former Iowa star averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in just 13 games in her short second season after starting her pro career by being named rookie of the year.

She was back in rhythm Wednesday, helping the Americans shoot 58.7% from the field and 54.8% from 3-point range. The United States took control with an early 15-0 run and led 59-19 at halftime.

Rhyne Howard led the way with 21 points as a reserve.

It was coach Kara Lawson’s first win as the U.S. coach. She’ll go for her second on Thursday night against host Puerto Rico.