2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 4: Liberty, Fever trend up, while Lynx remain hot

With approximately a quarter of the WNBA season completed, team identities are starting to take shape. The Minnesota Lynx are methodical and move the ball with precision. The Atlanta Dream are a defensive juggernaut. The New York Liberty will use their size and length to wear teams down and the Dallas Wings play fast to tire teams out.

An upper echelon of the league is also starting to emerge. The Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and Dream keep winning at a high rate, while the Liberty and Wings are right on their heels.

With teams continuing to jockey for position in the standings, it’s time to revisit weekly power rankings.

WNBA Power Rankings

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after Week Four of the 2026 season.

2026 Past Rankings: Opening Weekend, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3

Tier 1: Contenders

Minnesota Lynx (10-2) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Lynx lock down the No. 1 spot for another week in a row. With the top offense and defense in the league, an eight-game winning streak (longest active in the league) and best net rating (15.1) by nearly seven points, it’s a no-brainer that they lead these rankings for another week. It all starts with Olivia Miles. The rookie sensation and latest Western Conference Player of the Week has led the Lynx in Napheesa Collier’s absence to the best record in the WNBA through the first four weeks of the season. A dominant Week 4 performance 📈



Olivia Miles earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors after posting 22.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 7.7 APG to lead the Minnesota Lynx.#WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/6J72qyo4hR — WNBA (@WNBA) June 9, 2026 Las Vegas Aces (8-3) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Aces move up two spots this week after going undefeated in Week 4 and stretching their win streak to four consecutive games. They are tied with Atlanta for the second best record in the WNBA. The defending champions overtake the Dream this week in these rankings since they won the only matchup between the two teams this season.

Atlanta Dream (8-3) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Dream slide one spot after a 2-1 record in Week 4. As mentioned, they are tied with the Aces for the second best record in the WNBA and continue to boast the No. 2 defense in the league. The Dream scored more than 100 points for the first time this season in their win over the Mystics, but their offensive woes continue. Their offensive rating of 108.3 is currently seventh in the league.

Dallas Wings (7-4) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Wings drop a spot this week after suffering their worst loss of the season to the Lynx. Dallas got blown out to the tune of 24 points in their second matchup of the season with Minnesota. The Wings lost the first meeting between the two teams by a slim four-point margin. The Wings are a half game behind the Liberty in the standings, but both teams have the same number of losses. Dallas won their first meeting with New York convincingly 91-76, so they edge out the Liberty in this week’s rankings.

New York Liberty (8-4) | Prior Rank: 7 - The Liberty move up two spots and a tier after going on a five-game winning streak — the second-longest win streak in the league. New York has responded well after a three-game skid earlier this season. Their top three defense has powered them during the win streak, propelling them into the third best record.

Tier 2: Potential Contenders

Golden State Valkyries (7-5) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Valkyries went 1-2 in Week Four and 2-2 over their last four games. Their two wins came against the Portland Fire and Phoenix Mercury — two teams with sub. 500 records — and their two losses were against the Lynx and Aces. Their struggles against contending teams this season will keep them in Tier 2 of these rankings for another week.

Indiana Fever (6-5) | Prior Rank: 10 - The Fever are back over .500 after a Caitlin Clark game-winner and going 2-1 in their last three games. CAITLIN CLARK FOR THE WIN! 😱 pic.twitter.com/2razfX5nOA — WNBA on NBC and Peacock (@WNBAonNBC) June 9, 2026 It’s hard to gauge this Fever team at this point in the season. Their 102.1 defensive rating is fourth in the WNBA, but their 105.7 offensive rating ranks ninth. A team with the offensive firepower of Clark and Kelsey Mitchell should have a better offensive rating. The Fever have straddled the .500 mark all season. Perhaps their latest win will be a catalyst for them to string together some wins. Time will tell, but their recent play is enough for them to move up three spots and a tier in this week’s rankings.

Tier 3: In the Mix

Toronto Tempo (7-5) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Tempo land at No. 8 again this week. They are currently two games above .500 and while they do hold a half game lead over the Fever, both teams have the same number of losses. Additionally, all of Toronto’s wins have come against teams with losing records and the Fever have a better overall net rating. So while the Tempo are ahead in the standings, the Fever get the nod over them for this week. The Tempo will have to manage navigating some some unfortunate injury news. Their starting point guard, Kiki Rice, will miss some games with a grade two left ankle sprain that was sustained in their recent loss to the Liberty. Fortunately for the Tempo, they have another experienced point guard in Julie Allemand, who is capable of stepping up in Rice’s absence.

Los Angeles Sparks (6-6) | Prior Rank: 11 - The Sparks move up two spots this week after going 2-1 in their last three games since Kelsey Plum’s return from a right ankle sprain that sidelined her for three games. The Sparks have a historically bad defense, which ranks last in the league. While their defensive rating has improved marginally over their last two games against the Fire and Seattle Storm, their five-year playoff drought may get extended this season if the Sparks don’t turn things around on the defensive end. The 2026 Los Angeles Sparks rank dead last in WNBA history—380th out of 380 team seasons—in defensive rating. The previous worst mark by a team was 114.0. The 2026 Sparks are at 115.6. They’re allowing the highest TS% ever in a season and the second-highest eFG%. https://t.co/qN3IdaYoo6 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 6, 2026 Portland Fire (6-7) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Fire have cooled off and fall four spots this week. Losers of their last three games, the path to a win in the near future will be challenging with upcoming games against the Aces, Wings and Lynx.

Washington Mystics (4-6) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Mystics drop two spots after going 1-2 in their last three games. However, they were a Caitlin Clark game-winner away from having a 2-1 record and getting back to .500. Having pulled out a few close wins over other teams this season, they just happened to be on the receiving end of a loss this time around.

Phoenix Mercury (4-9) | Prior Rank: 14 - The Mercury finally stopped the bleeding momentarily. After losing six straight games, they went 2-1 over their last three games, which included a 78-72 win over the Fire without the services of Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.

Chicago Sky (4-8) | Prior Rank: 12 - The Sky have gone 1-7 over their last eight games. They have struggled to win games since Rickea Jackson sustained a season-ending ACL injury. Skylar Diggins expressed frustration over the team’s performance after a 17-point loss to the Tempo on Sunday. Skylar Diggins after the Sky loss to the Tempo 85-68 in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/x6VXve2chr — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) June 7, 2026

Tier 4: Rebuilding