MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas State v TCU
No. 13 TCU women beat Arizona State 77-46, stretch home winning streak to 36
jaloni cambridge
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76
Kentucky vs. Oklahoma wbb
Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nemayerun_260111.jpg
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble
nbc_snf_lachenleyint_260111.jpg
Henley intercepts Maye’s tipped pass
northwestern_rutgers.jpg
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs

January 11, 2026 09:55 PM
Minnesota overcomes a 19-point deficit in the second half and hang on to win against San Antonio.

nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_okccomeback_260109.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thunder erase 21-point deficit, beat Memphis
nbc_nba_zionandtrey_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Zion, Murphy carry Pelicans against Wizards
nbc_mannix_celticstrade_260109.jpg
07:03
Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260109.jpg
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
nbc_roto_lameloball_260109.jpg
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260109.jpg
01:30
‘Sky’s the limit’ for red-hot Edwards
nbc_nba_enjoy_dk_260109_copy.jpg
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
nbc_nba_enjoy_okc_260109.jpg
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
nbc_bte_6thmoy_260109.jpg
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
nbc_nba_offguardscorevsball_260108.jpg
06:56
How current NBA era is evolving with ball movement
nbc_nba_offguardokc_260108.jpg
10:02
Time to hit the ‘panic button’ for Thunder?
nbc_nba_offguardtrae_260108.jpg
22:52
Should ATL gotten more out of Young trade to WAS?
nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
01:19
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
01:25
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
05:44
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS
nbc_roto_traeyoung_260108.jpg
01:57
Fantasy fallout of Young traded to Wizards
nbc_nba_enjoykuminga_260108.jpg
07:55
Warriors add ‘confusing’ twist to Kuminga saga
nbc_nbc_enjoywizards_260108.jpg
04:42
Wizards’ patience paying off after Young trade
nbc_nbc_enjoyhawks_260108.jpg
09:53
Do Hawks have sights set on AD after Young trade?
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260108.jpg
04:54
Markkanen may struggle on back-to-back vs. Mavs
nbc_bte_nbadefensive_260108.jpg
02:13
Holmgren rightful favorite to win NBA DPOY award
nbc_nba_mannixtrae_260108.jpg
07:35
Mannix: Hawks seek another star after Young trade
nbc_nba_denicomp_260107.png
01:57
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_youngtradereax_260108.jpg
04:33
Liffmann: Young trade signals ATL has stalled out
nbc_nba_luka_260107.png
01:53
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs
nbc_nba_sga_260107.png
02:00
HLs: SGA explodes for 46 points in OT win
nbc_nba_mpj_260107.png
01:56
HLs: MPJ fires in eight three-pointers in OT loss

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_nemayerun_260111.jpg
01:10
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble
nbc_snf_lachenleyint_260111.jpg
01:03
Henley intercepts Maye’s tipped pass
northwestern_rutgers.jpg
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
nbc_cbb_eliteteams_260111.jpg
01:46
How many elite teams in the Big Ten this season?
nbc_fnia_macdonaldft_260111.jpg
02:37
MacDonald: ‘Process’ got Seahawks where they are
nbc_fnia_49ersconvo_260111.jpg
01:21
Purdy’s ‘mental toughness’ on display for 49ers
nbc_cbb_steinbechcom_260111.jpg
03:23
Highlights: Steinbach showcases skill vs. OSU
osu_wash.jpg
03:45
Highlights: Washington defeats Ohio State
nbc_cbb_wasreax_260111.jpg
03:42
Energy is shifting for Sprinkle, Washington
nbc_fnia_garrettintv_260111.jpg
01:05
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
nbc_fnia_floriovacancies_260111.jpg
01:05
Latest on Harbaugh, LaFleur in coaching carousel
nbc_fnia_wildcardreacts_260111.jpg
01:03
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
nbc_cbb_lastsecondblocknwrut_260111.jpg
01:53
Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block
nbc_smx_interviewcompv2_260111.jpg
12:04
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
nbc_nfl_jaxtlawsound_260111.jpg
57
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_260111.jpg
54
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
oly_fsmen_comp_260111.jpg
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
oly_fswom_comp_260111.jpg
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
oly_fsdnc_comp_260111.jpg
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
oly_fspar_comp_260111.jpg
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
nbc_nfl_lafleurpressersound_260111.jpg
57
LaFleur: ‘A lot of bad things happened’ vs. Bears
nbc_nfl_calebpresser_260111.jpg
40
Williams: Fans were a huge part of winning game
nbc_roto_alexbregman_260111.jpg
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win