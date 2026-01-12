Skip navigation
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dave Giusti, who helped win the 1971 World Series, dies at 86
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Eli Tomac wins for 12th straight season
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Can Anstie push Deegan after 'phenomenal' Anaheim?
January 12, 2026 06:33 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto examine how Max Anstie started the season off on a positive note with an impressive ride in Anaheim as Haiden Deegan plays the "long game."
04:45
Did Deegan cause McAdoo’s crash in Anaheim 1?
08:12
Tomac, KTM start 2026 SMX season with a bang in A1
02:33
Will Sexton or Tomac have more success Round 1?
13:24
Sexton is ‘strongest’ pick to be 2026 SMX Champion
05:00
Debating changes to Supercross qualifying sessions
06:27
Could Deegan have a perfect 250 class season?
03:43
Prado has a lot to live up to at Red Bull KTM
06:34
Webb’s mental toughness will be hard to beat in SX
05:40
Will Sexton show racing maturity with Kawasaki?
10:06
‘A big blow': Analyzing Lawrence’s recent injury
03:48
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
04:52
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
03:29
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
03:23
Pritchard walks through pre-game warm-up
05:43
Unpacking timing of Young’s trade to Wizards
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
14:52
Rivers: Morant trade puts teams in tricky spot
07:22
Edwards’ marginal growth is paying off for MIN
18:15
Stewart: WNBA CBA talks in ‘holding pattern’
15:20
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
09:37
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 8
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
04:29
Berry not happy with how Chargers handled Hampton
04:06
How can Metcalf help Rodgers, Steelers vs. Texans?
07:16
Draft Washington in fantasy next season
29:52
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 8
08:53
Eagles losing to 49ers was ‘a complete disgrace’
02:04
Bet on Seahawks to beat 49ers, Bears to cover
09:23
Stafford was ‘so clutch’ in victory over Panthers
10:27
Bears coming back to beat Packers was ‘so jarring’
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
18:48
Give me the headlines: ‘Buffalo Soldier’
01:56
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
01:43
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
