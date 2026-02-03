 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Cooper Webb leads Jorge Prado.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Cooper Webb takes Triple Crown without a feature win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA LOgo
WNBA and players’ union meet for 3 hours to try to push forward stalled CBA negotiations

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Screenshot_2026-02-02_223707_copy.jpg
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Cooper Webb leads Jorge Prado.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Cooper Webb takes Triple Crown without a feature win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA LOgo
WNBA and players’ union meet for 3 hours to try to push forward stalled CBA negotiations

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Screenshot_2026-02-02_223707_copy.jpg
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Houston win was exactly what Webb needed

February 2, 2026 09:07 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto react to Cooper Webb's victory in Houston and what fans can expect from the 2025 SX Champion after a slow start to the season.

Related Videos

nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
Sexton_raw_260126.jpg
06:52
Anaheim 2 win is a ‘confidence builder’ for Sexton
trailing_raw_260126.jpg
02:56
Should riders take off on practice lap followers?
hymas_kitchen_raw_260126.jpg
04:28
How starting position factored into Hymas’ crash
deegan_raw_260126.jpg
03:45
Anaheim 2 win is ‘par for the course’ for Deegan
team_drama_raw_260119.jpg
05:10
How should Yamaha respond to Deegan-Anstie crash?
deegan_raw_260119.jpg
06:43
Deegan’s hit on Anstie in San Diego ‘not terrible’
tomac_raw_260119.jpg
09:03
Tomac in ‘midseason form’ early with KTM in 2026
nbc_moto_mcadoocrash_260112(2).jpg
04:45
Did Deegan cause McAdoo’s crash in Anaheim 1?
nbc_moto_maxanstie_260112(2).jpg
05:46
Can Anstie push Deegan after ‘phenomenal’ Anaheim?
nbc_moto_eliktm_260112(2).jpg
08:12
Tomac, KTM start 2026 SMX season with a bang in A1
nbc_moto_bikebrandswitch_260105.jpg
02:33
Will Sexton or Tomac have more success Round 1?
nbc_moto_smx26champ_260105(2).jpg
13:24
Sexton is ‘strongest’ pick to be 2026 SMX Champion

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Screenshot_2026-02-02_223707_copy.jpg
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
nbc_nba_liffmannline_260202.jpg
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_topfreeagent_260202.jpg
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_farbs_260202.jpg
09:14
Futures of Hall, Walker will be interesting
nbc_ffhh_monkenconvo_260202.jpg
04:41
What does Monken hire mean for Browns in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_kubiakconvo_260202.jpg
03:28
Kubiak ‘has proven himself’ as Seahawks’ OC
nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
05:25
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
07:55
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
03:54
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX
nbc_pft_tomcurran_260202.jpg
22:10
Curran: McDaniels is the best OC in NFL history
nbc_pft_blackheadcoaches_260202.jpg
07:16
Florio: Lack of black HCs ‘a historical problem’
nbc_pft_mikelafleur_260202.jpg
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
nbc_pft_klintkubiak_260202.jpg
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak