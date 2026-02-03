Houston win was exactly what Webb needed

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Cooper Webb takes Triple Crown without a feature win
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
WNBA and players’ union meet for 3 hours to try to push forward stalled CBA negotiations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Cooper Webb takes Triple Crown without a feature win
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
WNBA and players’ union meet for 3 hours to try to push forward stalled CBA negotiations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
February 2, 2026 09:07 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto react to Cooper Webb's victory in Houston and what fans can expect from the 2025 SX Champion after a slow start to the season.
Related Videos
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
06:52
Anaheim 2 win is a ‘confidence builder’ for Sexton
02:56
Should riders take off on practice lap followers?
04:28
How starting position factored into Hymas’ crash
03:45
Anaheim 2 win is ‘par for the course’ for Deegan
05:10
How should Yamaha respond to Deegan-Anstie crash?
06:43
Deegan’s hit on Anstie in San Diego ‘not terrible’
09:03
Tomac in ‘midseason form’ early with KTM in 2026
04:45
Did Deegan cause McAdoo’s crash in Anaheim 1?
05:46
Can Anstie push Deegan after ‘phenomenal’ Anaheim?
08:12
Tomac, KTM start 2026 SMX season with a bang in A1
02:33
Will Sexton or Tomac have more success Round 1?
13:24
Sexton is ‘strongest’ pick to be 2026 SMX Champion
Latest Clips
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
09:14
Futures of Hall, Walker will be interesting
04:41
What does Monken hire mean for Browns in fantasy?
03:28
Kubiak ‘has proven himself’ as Seahawks’ OC
05:25
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
07:55
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
03:54
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX
22:10
Curran: McDaniels is the best OC in NFL history
07:16
Florio: Lack of black HCs ‘a historical problem’
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue