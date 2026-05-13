What's next for Roczen after 450 Supercross title?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Legge could become the first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
All-American RB Ahmad Hardy discharged after shooting, heads back to Missouri to begin recovery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Savinho makes it 3-0 for Man City against Palace
Roczen details decision behind gate pick in finale
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Legge could become the first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
All-American RB Ahmad Hardy discharged after shooting, heads back to Missouri to begin recovery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Savinho makes it 3-0 for Man City against Palace
Roczen details decision behind gate pick in finale
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What's next for Roczen after 450 Supercross title?
May 13, 2026 04:22 PM
Ken Roczen shares his summer plans and what's next after his 450 Supercross title.
Related Videos
06:28
Roczen details decision behind gate pick in finale
15:28
How Roczen helped take Suzuki to new heights
12:50
What went wrong with Lawrence in 450SX finale?
23:26
What riders said after SX Rd. 17 in Salt Lake City
10:29
Webb, Prado battles may spill to Pro Motocross
20:43
What will separate Roczen, Lawrence in Salt Lake?
10:26
Title 24: Minear situation deserves rule revision
16:49
What riders said after SX Round 16 in Denver
04:13
Villopoto on Round 15 lappers: ‘It is what it is’
09:00
All eyes on Roczen, Lawrence with two races to go
07:03
Hammaker ‘gave it his all’ in Philadelphia race
05:20
Davies’ 250 win wasn’t a ‘clean, simple situation’
17:12
What riders said after round 15 in Philadelphia
02:17
What does the future hold for Tomac?
02:02
Villopoto: 450 title comes down to who can execute
02:51
Carmichael’s early days in amateur career
26:06
What riders said after SX Round 14 in Cleveland
03:43
Hammaker, Ferrandis earn penalties in Nashville
02:53
Carmichael: Nashville Holeshot King ‘rocking’
05:24
Lawrence: Some nights, you can see sounds
Latest Clips
01:36
Savinho makes it 3-0 for Man City against Palace
01:27
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
01:35
Marmoush’s strike doubles City’s lead over Palace
01:40
Foden sets up Semenyo for Man City’s opener
01:43
Mitchell the ‘unsung hero’ for Thunder in playoffs
12:06
Fire starting season with a flourish
10:10
Should No. 1 pick Fudd be starting for Wings?
06:54
Reese fitting in well with the Dream
01:20
Wemby continues to lead Spurs with dominant play
01:41
Twins’ Ober worth streaming in ‘right matchups’
01:31
Irving’s potential workload is a concern
01:30
Egbuka expected to make ‘huge strides’ in 2026
01:32
Don’t panic on Pickens skipping voluntary workouts
01:51
Volpe only worth considering in deeper leagues
01:41
Stash Pirates SP Jones ‘now’ in fantasy leagues
08:08
Giannis trade rumors beginning to heat up again
01:33
Looking ahead to Big Ten spring meetings
09:48
Kiffin cites recruiting challenges at Ole Miss
07:58
What is the future of Notre Dame-USC rivalry?
07:15
Sarkisian calls out Ole Miss’s academic standard
11:38
Is 2026 the NFL’s best international slate ever?
09:14
Analyzing the NFL division favorite odds
01:32
Why there’s an edge with Spurs, Game 6 Under
08:15
Where does Hall rank among the NFL’s best RBs?
02:48
Misiorowski has ceiling to become MLB’s best SP
01:00
Dodgers ‘shouldn’t be worried’ about Padres
03:41
Sabathia reflects historic 2008 run with Brewers
02:12
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
01:58
Assessing a ‘confusing’ most wins market
03:36
Tretter: 92% of players prefer grass over turf
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue