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Courtney Williams scores 30, Olivia Miles has 19 and the Lynx ease past the Mercury 111-77

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NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers
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MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Courtney Williams scores 30, Olivia Miles has 19 and the Lynx ease past the Mercury 111-77

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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Matthew Stafford
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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Justin Herbert

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Watch Now

Villopoto, Townley on how to handle new rivalries

June 2, 2026 02:27 AM
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