NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR resurrects ‘The Chase’ as the 10-race championship format returns for 2026 season
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
South Carolina climbs to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll; UConn unanimous No. 1

nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
nbc_w2rc_dakars8intvs_260112.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 8
nbc_roto_stevenson_260112.jpg
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 8

January 12, 2026 01:18 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 8 of the 2026 Dakar Rally, where competitors completed a 717km loop with varied terrain through Wadi ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia.

nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
nbc_w2rc_dakars8intvs_260112.jpg
09:37
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 8
nbc_roto_stevenson_260112.jpg
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
nbc_roto_stafford_260112.jpg
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
nbc_roto_loveland_260112.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
nbc_roto_cjmccollum_260112.jpg
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
nbc_roto_peyton_260112.jpg
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
nbc_ffhh_chargerssteelers_260112.jpg
04:29
Berry not happy with how Chargers handled Hampton
nbc_ffhh_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
04:06
How can Metcalf help Rodgers, Steelers vs. Texans?
nbc_ffhh_billsjags_260112.jpg
07:16
Draft Washington in fantasy next season
nbc_ffhh_49erseagles_260112.jpg
08:53
Eagles losing to 49ers was ‘a complete disgrace’
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_260112.jpg
02:04
Bet on Seahawks to beat 49ers, Bears to cover
nbc_ffhh_ramspanthers_260112.jpg
09:23
Stafford was ‘so clutch’ in victory over Panthers
nbc_ffhh_packersbears_260112.jpg
10:27
Bears coming back to beat Packers was ‘so jarring’
nbc_mannix_netstrade_260112.jpg
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_260112.jpg
18:48
Give me the headlines: ‘Buffalo Soldier’
nbc_csu_dkrams_260112NEW.jpg
01:56
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
nbc_roto_celticspacers_260112.jpg
01:43
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
nbc_roto_nfcchampion_260112.jpg
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
nbc_roto_ramsbears_260112.jpg
02:06
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
nbc_csu_ramspanthers_260112.jpg
09:07
Rams survive against Panthers in Wild Card Round
nbc_dps_tuckerint_260112.jpg
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?
nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
nbc_pft_chargersissues_250112.jpg
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE
PHI_SIRIANNI_NICK_GettyImages-2255276769.jpg
13:46
Eagles must adapt philosophy to find success
nbc_pft_patsbeatchargers_250112.jpg
03:29
Patriots’ physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_billsendofgame_260112.jpg
06:02
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?