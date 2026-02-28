 Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic 2026: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, streams, field and prize money

  
Published February 27, 2026 08:30 PM

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches heads into the weekend with some compelling storylines on tap. Read on to learn more about how you can watch the action on NBC.

When and where is the Cognizant Classic?

Feb. 26 - May 1 on the Champion Course (7,223 yards, par 71) at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

How to watch the Cognizant Classic

(All times EST)

Saturday, Feb. 28

Sunday, March 1

Who is in the field at the Cognizant Classic?

The top of the weekend leaderboard is dominated by players looking to make a name for themselves on the PGA Tour, including Joel Dahmen, Nico Echavarria and Austin Smotherman, the latter of which holds a three-stroke lead entering moving day.

Further down the leaderboard, established names such as Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka will look to make a run.

Click here for the updated field and leaderboard.

What is the Cognizant Classic purse and prize money?

The total purse has $9.6 million up for grabs, with $1,728,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Who won the 2025 Cognizant Classic?

After flirting with missing the cut the first two days, Joe Highsmith put together the lowest weekend score in the history of PGA National. He shot two consecutive 6-under 64s to earn his first PGA Tour win.