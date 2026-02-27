 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
2026 NFL Trade Candidates: Best Landing Spots for Kyle Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, and more
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ryan Rollins continues to keep Bucks afloat
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Konnor Griffin is here, reliever market moving

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
nbc_roto_shaigil_260227.jpg
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
2026 NFL Trade Candidates: Best Landing Spots for Kyle Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, and more
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ryan Rollins continues to keep Bucks afloat
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Konnor Griffin is here, reliever market moving

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
nbc_roto_shaigil_260227.jpg
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Allen has his 'mojo' going with Cavaliers

February 27, 2026 12:43 PM
Numbers on the Board reveals its pick 6 set on DraftKings Sportsbook, anticipating Jarrett Allen and Nikola Jokic to have a big nights under the Friday lights.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
nbc_roto_shaigil_260227.jpg
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
nbc_roto_laurimark_260227.jpg
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
nbc_nba_jumpers_260227.jpg
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
nbc_nba_houorl_260227.jpg
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
nbc_nba_playoffmatch_260227.jpg
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
nbc_nba_nopvutah_saddiqhl_260226.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
nbc_nba_houvorl_kd40piece_260226.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
nbc_nba_scoot_260226.jpg
05:04
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
nbc_nba_deadarchs_260226.jpg
10:06
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
nbc_nba_atw_260226.jpg
09:54
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260226.jpg
04:31
Edwards will ‘put his big cape on’ vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_aytononcapela_260226.jpg
02:02
Ayton doesn’t want to ‘play hard’ like Capela
nbc_nba_enjoy_hardenhand_260226.jpg
03:47
How Harden’s injury affects Cavs’ playoff chances
nbc_nba_enjoy_lukaorsga_260226.jpg
08:38
Is Luka or SGA harder to game plan for?
nbc_roto_reedsheppard_260226.jpg
01:31
Sheppard ‘red hot’ in relief of Thompson vs. Kings
nbc_roto_casonwallace_260226.jpg
01:35
Thunder’s Wallace on a heater since All-Star break
nbc_roto_jamesharden_260226.jpg
01:36
Harden will not require surgery for thumb fracture
nbc_bte_atlantic_260226.jpg
01:38
Knicks have ‘opportunity’ to win Atlantic division
nbc_bte_southeast_260226.jpg
02:50
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
nbc_nba_mannixspurs_260226.jpg
04:48
How Spurs can make legitimate NBA Finals run
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_260225.jpg
01:33
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
nbc_roto_dejountemurray_260225.jpg
01:33
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
nbc_roto_shaedonsharpe_260225.jpg
01:30
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
julian_champagnie.jpg
11:00
Champagnie an ‘instrumental’ part of Spurs offense
harden_cavs.jpg
04:18
Harden enjoying a ‘simplified role’ with Cavaliers
pritchard.jpg
10:50
Celtics almost ‘unbeatable’ when Pritchard is on
nbc_bte_improvedplayer_260225.jpg
02:15
Johnson, Duren favorites for Most Improved Player
nbc_nba_minpor_2min_260225.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves outlast Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_thedunks_260225.jpg
01:23
Melo, Vince, T-Mac get shots up in Portland

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_nfl_emmettjohnson_260227.jpg
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
nbc_nfl_nsingleton_260227.jpg
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
nbc_nfl_sbell_260227.jpg
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
07:28
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
nbc_roto_bigeastchamp_260227.jpg
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
nbc_roto_michvill_260227.jpg
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
nbc_nfl_cbell_260227.jpg
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
nbc_nfl_luke_260226.jpg
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing
nbc_nfl_germiebernard_260227.jpg
06:37
From guard to receiver: Bernard’s unique journey
nbc_pft_denzel_boston_260226.jpg
09:55
Boston always knew he was an elite athlete
nbc_nfl_cbrazzell_260227.jpg
04:01
Brazzell II would love to catch TD pass from Allen
nbc_nfl_zbranch_260227.jpg
10:04
Branch believes he is ‘a different breed’
nbc_nfl_elijahsarratt_260227.jpg
07:30
Sarratt wants the ball in big moments
nbc_nfl_cadeklubnik_260227.jpg
09:48
How Klubnik learned to attack adversity head on
nbc_nfl_awilliams_260227.jpg
05:53
Why comfortability is one of Williams’ best traits
nbc_nfl_cpayton_260227.jpg
06:19
Payton ready to prove he’s ‘one of the best’
nbc_nfl_jlane_260227.jpg
07:04
Lane ‘comfortable in own skin’ at NFL Combine
nbc_pft_fernandomendozaint_260227.jpg
08:10
Mendoza on ‘optimistic attitude’ ahead of draft
nbc_pft_carnelltateint_260227.jpg
06:28
Tate wants to be next great WR from Ohio State
nbc_pft_ty_simpson_260226_copy.jpg
08:39
Simpson on NFL draft uncertainty: ‘It sucks’
nbc_pft_jordyn_tyson_intrv_260226_copy.jpg
07:45
Tyson talks improvement, athletic family
RichardsonPFT2-27.jpg
16:09
Report: Richardson, Vikings have mutual interest
nbc_pft_steelers_fa_approval_260226.jpg
07:52
Unpacking the leaked NFLPA report card survey
USATSI_25278412_copy.jpg
02:54
Johnson gets B in leaked NFLPA report card
SteelersMPXtoday.jpg
10:51
Steelers propose change to negotiating period
nbc_pft_NFLPA_report_cards_260226_copy.jpg
04:09
MIA first, PIT worst in leaked NFLPA report card