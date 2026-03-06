 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?

March 6, 2026 09:18 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Tua Tagovailoa's future, questioning how the Miami Dolphins can move on from the quarterback and how tough of a sell he is to other fanbases.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
10:56
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
04:20
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs
nbc_pft_moore_bills_260306.jpg
09:13
Is Moore the playmaker Bills desperately need?
nbc_pft_dj_moore_bears_260306.jpg
02:10
CHI reportedly trading Moore to BUF ‘makes sense’
nbc_pft_daniellehunter_260306.jpg
02:30
Hunter reportedly agrees to $40.1M deal with HOU
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260306.jpg
08:50
Pickens deserves to be upset about franchise tag
nbc_pft_dakprescottgeorgepickens_260306.jpg
07:07
Dak walking ‘dangerous line’ with Pickens comments
nbc_pft_diggsreplacement_260306.jpg
03:39
Is Brown the perfect replacement for Diggs?
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_260306.jpg
01:40
How will Coleman handle ‘awkward’ situation?
nbc_pft_nfltamperingperiod_260306.jpg
10:45
Inside NFL’s legal tampering period
nbc_pft_ceotvdeals_260306.jpg
15:23
Unpacking ‘longevity’ Goodell could have
nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
nbc_ffhh_vikingsqb_260305.jpg
06:36
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy
GettyImages-2244866621.jpg
02:36
Vikings, Jets early favorites to land Kyler Murray
nbc_ffhh_combinewinners_260305.jpg
06:50
Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners
nbc_ffhh_davidmontgomeryoutlook_260305.jpg
03:08
Projecting Montgomery’s fantasy impact with Texans
nbc_ffhh_willis_260305.jpg
05:27
Cardinals would be a ‘dream situation’ for Willis
nbc_ffhh_carr_260305.jpg
09:01
Which teams would want Carr if he’s available?
nbc_ffhh_kylermurrayfuture_260305.jpg
05:10
Murray ‘by far the most appealing’ QB option in FA
nbc_ffhh_terrymclaurin_260305.jpg
04:14
Berry: McLaurin ‘likely’ in last year with WAS
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_260305.jpg
09:23
Bills get ‘desperately-needed upgrade’ with Moore
nbc_brunchint_basratint_260305.jpg
05:17
Basran reflects on unique journey in sports career
DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
07:50
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_roto_nfln2overalldp_260305.jpg
02:47
Examining odds for No. 2 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
10:52
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
03:45
Report: Patriots will release Diggs
GettyImages-2259537876.jpg
03:58
Prescott: 2026 is year Cowboys ‘make a big jump’
nbc_pft_kylermurray_260305.jpg
02:04
A’s open to Murray exploring return to baseball
aaronrodgers.jpg
06:44
Analyzing ‘weird vibes’ between Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgersprivacy_260305.jpg
08:50
Unpacking Rodgers’ desire for privacy

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_gyokeresjpwintv_260306.jpg
08:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
para26_xx_tuccitease.jpg
36
Italy is the perfect backdrop for the Paralympics
para26_xx_snooptease.jpg
33
Snoop Dogg welcomes Team USA to the Paralympics
nbc_nba_lakersnuggets_260306.jpg
02:01
HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem’s record for career FGs
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
02:32
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
01:54
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_260305.jpg
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
oly_swm100f_chrisguiliano_260305.jpg
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_katedouglass_260305.jpg
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
oly_swm400im_carsonfoster_260305.jpg
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
oly_sww400im_regansmith_260305.jpg
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
oly_sww50bu_katharineberkoff_260305.jpg
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title
oly_swm50bk_ivantarasov_260305.jpg
03:17
Tarasov breezes ahead to win men’s 50m backstroke
oly_swm200bu_gabrieljett_260305.jpg
05:21
Jett soars to men’s 200m butterfly win at Westmont
oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_260305.jpg
05:18
McIntosh crushes field in women’s 200m butterfly
nbc_pl_tworobsarsenalv2_260305.jpg
01:04
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
nbc_mcbb_ljcasonout_260305.jpg
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
oly_swm800_samuelshort_260305.jpg
11:40
Short bests Finke for statement 800m freestyle win
nbc_golf_ludvigabergrd1hl_260305.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Åberg shines in Arnold Palmer Round 1
nbc_pl_mw29allgoals_260305.jpg
12:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
Screenshot_2026-03-05_183004.jpg
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
nbc_roto_diggs_260305.jpg
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal1_260305.jpg
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal2v3_260305.jpg
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal4_260305.jpg
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs