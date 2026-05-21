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Smith arrested after allegedly driving 135 mph
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Looking at Joe Namath’s TD-to-INT ratio
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Can Watson stabilize Browns’ quarterback position?

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NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
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Simms: Allen is ‘one of the greatest I’ve seen’

May 21, 2026 08:42 AM
Chris Simms breaks down the greatness of Josh Allen, diving into why the Buffalo Bills quarterback doesn't need a Super Bowl to validate that he's one of the all-time greats.

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