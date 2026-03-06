 Skip navigation
Watch Now

HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem's record for career FGs

March 6, 2026 01:13 AM
LeBron James was back to his history-making ways on Thursday night in Denver, where he passed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most made field goals in NBA history.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
01:54
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons
nbc_roto_jrueholiday_260305.jpg
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_jalenjohnson_260305.jpg
01:02
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
nbc_enjoy_green_260305.jpg
05:18
Did Green taint his legacy with off-court projects
nbc_enjoy_kyle_lowry_260305.jpg
10:00
Will Lowry go down as best Raptors player ever?
nbc_enjoy_dwayne_wade_260305.jpg
10:01
Is Wade one of most underrated players of all time
JaylenBrownMPX3-5.jpg
06:33
What makes Brown one of likable players off court
LameloEnjoyMPX3-5.jpg
09:58
LaMelo’s ‘transition’ in his game a factor for CHA
nbc_nba_mannixhornets_260304.jpg
08:02
Mannix: Hornets have foundation to be really good
nbc_nba_holidaycomp_260304.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_bte_nbarookie_260304.jpg
02:03
Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
02:06
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
nbc_nba_throwbacknightreview_260303.jpg
01:44
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts
nbc_nba_spursrecap_v2_260303.jpg
01:57
Wembanyama oozing with confidence for Spurs
nbc_nba_sunsrecap_260303.jpg
03:07
Suns ‘took care of business’ in balanced effort
nbc_nba_bookerpostgameintv_260303.jpg
02:04
Booker drops 17 in return for Suns vs. Kings
nbc_nba_minnesotamem_260304.jpg
02:37
HLs: Edwards torches Grizzlies with 41 points
nbc_nba_spurs76ers2min_260303.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Spurs stomp Sixers on throwback night
nbc_nba_throwbackdigital_260303.jpg
02:30
Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers
Screenshot_2026-03-03_232109_copy.jpg
04:47
Castle: Being a two-way player a ‘non-negotiable’
nbc_nba_wemby_260303.jpg
01:38
Wemby: Spurs are the ‘best team in the world’
nbc_nba_czar_260303.jpg
36
Fratello, the ‘Czar’, breaks out the Telestrator

Latest Clips

nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
02:32
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_260305.jpg
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
oly_swm100f_chrisguiliano_260305.jpg
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_katedouglass_260305.jpg
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
oly_swm400im_carsonfoster_260305.jpg
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
oly_sww400im_regansmith_260305.jpg
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
oly_sww50bu_katharineberkoff_260305.jpg
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title
oly_swm50bk_ivantarasov_260305.jpg
03:17
Tarasov breezes ahead to win men’s 50m backstroke
oly_swm200bu_gabrieljett_260305.jpg
05:21
Jett soars to men’s 200m butterfly win at Westmont
oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_260305.jpg
05:18
McIntosh crushes field in women’s 200m butterfly
nbc_pl_tworobsarsenalv2_260305.jpg
01:04
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
nbc_mcbb_ljcasonout_260305.jpg
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
oly_swm800_samuelshort_260305.jpg
11:40
Short bests Finke for statement 800m freestyle win
nbc_golf_ludvigabergrd1hl_260305.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Åberg shines in Arnold Palmer Round 1
nbc_pl_mw29allgoals_260305.jpg
12:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
Screenshot_2026-03-05_183004.jpg
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
nbc_roto_diggs_260305.jpg
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
nbc_pl_plupdatev4_260305.jpg
07:29
PL Update: Spurs crumble as Palace snatch away win
nbc_pl_totvcry_260305.jpg
07:45
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal1_260305.jpg
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal3_260305.jpg
01:11
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal2v3_260305.jpg
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal4_260305.jpg
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
1920x1080_JordanStolzReplacer.jpg
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?