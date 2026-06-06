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LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Second Round
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
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U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda finishes Round 2 with 67, low score of the day
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LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Second Round
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - First Round
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda finishes Round 2 with 67, low score of the day
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four-Alabama State at Saint Francis
Four former Alabama State men’s basketball players were paid to fix a game in 2024, NCAA says

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Korda played 'relaxed' golf to rebound at Riviera

June 5, 2026 11:15 PM
Nelly Korda shares how she was able to bounce back at the U.S. Women's Open on Friday, where she climbed up the leaderboards after an underwhelming start on Thursday.
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