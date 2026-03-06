 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Miami (FL)
North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice
Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley suspended 2 years for whereabouts failures

Top Clips

oly26_ssm500_stolzvsdeboo_260306.jpg
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_pitcherrvwsleeper_260306.jpg
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
nbc_roto_pitcherprvw_260306.jpg
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Miami (FL)
North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice
Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley suspended 2 years for whereabouts failures

Top Clips

oly26_ssm500_stolzvsdeboo_260306.jpg
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_pitcherrvwsleeper_260306.jpg
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
nbc_roto_pitcherprvw_260306.jpg
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jenning de Boo outsprints Jordan Stolz for speed skating world title

  
Published March 6, 2026 04:06 PM

Jenning de Boo, who took Olympic 500m and 1000m silver behind Jordan Stolz, beat Stolz in three of four races on Thursday and Friday to win the World Sprint Championships on home ice in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

De Boo skated the fastest times in the 500m and 1000m on Thursday and in the 500m on Friday at the famed Thialf arena. Stolz had the fastest 1000m later Friday, but it was not enough to overtake Stolz in the overall standings. The four results were combined to determine the world sprint champion.

Olympic 500m gold medalist Femke Kok swept the four women’s races to make it a double Dutch victory.

Competition continue Saturday and Sunday with the World Allround Championships, live on Peacock.

Stolz is the only skater who competed in the sprint championships who is also expected to compete in allrounds, which typically favor more distance-oriented skaters.

For the men, allrounds include a 500m, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m, combining results to determine the champion. The women race a 500m, 1500m, 3000m and 5000m.

SPEED SKATING WORLDS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Olympics: Speed Skating
Miho Takagi sets retirement with second-most Olympic speed skating medals
Miho Takagi plans to retire after the final major competition of the 2025-26 speed skating season.