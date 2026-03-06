Jenning de Boo outsprints Jordan Stolz for speed skating world title

Jenning de Boo, who took Olympic 500m and 1000m silver behind Jordan Stolz, beat Stolz in three of four races on Thursday and Friday to win the World Sprint Championships on home ice in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

De Boo skated the fastest times in the 500m and 1000m on Thursday and in the 500m on Friday at the famed Thialf arena. Stolz had the fastest 1000m later Friday, but it was not enough to overtake Stolz in the overall standings. The four results were combined to determine the world sprint champion.

Olympic 500m gold medalist Femke Kok swept the four women’s races to make it a double Dutch victory.

Competition continue Saturday and Sunday with the World Allround Championships, live on Peacock.

Stolz is the only skater who competed in the sprint championships who is also expected to compete in allrounds, which typically favor more distance-oriented skaters.

For the men, allrounds include a 500m, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m, combining results to determine the champion. The women race a 500m, 1500m, 3000m and 5000m.

SPEED SKATING WORLDS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule