Miho Takagi sets retirement with second-most Olympic speed skating medals

Miho Takagi, whose 10 Olympic medals are the second-most for a speed skater and the most for a Japanese Winter Olympian in any sport, plans to retire after this weekend’s World Allround Championships.

Takagi, a 31-year-old, four-time Olympian, makes her farewell at one of the most storied competitions in all of sport — World Allrounds debuted officially in 1893 — and in the cathedral of speed skating: Thialf in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

“It is one of the big dreams to skate the tournament there,” was posted on Takagi’s Instagram. “And it will be my last competition. I will miss you all. But also it’s amazing to skate the last race in this situation. I’d like to say ‘thank you’ and ‘good bye’ to everyone. But firstly I will enjoy every moment and fight hard until across finishing line.”

Takagi’s 10 Olympic speed skating medals are second only to former Dutch rival Ireen Wüst, who retired after the 2022 Beijing Games with 13 medals.

Takagi has more than twice as many medals as any other Japanese Winter Olympian and exactly twice as many medals as the second-most decorated Japanese woman at the Summer or Winter Games.

Takagi won three medals in Milan -- bronze in the 500m, 1000m and team pursuit. She previously took gold in the 1000m in 2022 and in the team pursuit in 2022.

She won the World Allround Championship in 2018, plus is a two-time World Sprint champion.

The 2026 World Championships are Thursday and Friday (sprint) and Saturday and Sunday (allround), live on Peacock.