 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at UCLA
UCLA beats No. 9 Nebraska, cruising 72-52 to snap the Cornhuskers’ 3-game streak
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
Arizona State beats No. 14 Kansas 70-60 in Hurley’s potential home finale
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
Andrej Stojakovic scores 21 points, No. 11 Illinois beats Oregon 80-54

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kylermurrayreleased_260304.jpg
Report: Cardinals will release Murray
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at UCLA
UCLA beats No. 9 Nebraska, cruising 72-52 to snap the Cornhuskers’ 3-game streak
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
Arizona State beats No. 14 Kansas 70-60 in Hurley’s potential home finale
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
Andrej Stojakovic scores 21 points, No. 11 Illinois beats Oregon 80-54

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kylermurrayreleased_260304.jpg
Report: Cardinals will release Murray
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Miho Takagi sets retirement with second-most Olympic speed skating medals

  
Published March 4, 2026 08:23 AM

Miho Takagi, whose 10 Olympic medals are the second-most for a speed skater and the most for a Japanese Winter Olympian in any sport, plans to retire after this weekend’s World Allround Championships.

Takagi, a 31-year-old, four-time Olympian, makes her farewell at one of the most storied competitions in all of sport — World Allrounds debuted officially in 1893 — and in the cathedral of speed skating: Thialf in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

“It is one of the big dreams to skate the tournament there,” was posted on Takagi’s Instagram. “And it will be my last competition. I will miss you all. But also it’s amazing to skate the last race in this situation. I’d like to say ‘thank you’ and ‘good bye’ to everyone. But firstly I will enjoy every moment and fight hard until across finishing line.”

Takagi’s 10 Olympic speed skating medals are second only to former Dutch rival Ireen Wüst, who retired after the 2022 Beijing Games with 13 medals.

Takagi has more than twice as many medals as any other Japanese Winter Olympian and exactly twice as many medals as the second-most decorated Japanese woman at the Summer or Winter Games.

Takagi won three medals in Milan -- bronze in the 500m, 1000m and team pursuit. She previously took gold in the 1000m in 2022 and in the team pursuit in 2022.

She won the World Allround Championship in 2018, plus is a two-time World Sprint champion.

The 2026 World Championships are Thursday and Friday (sprint) and Saturday and Sunday (allround), live on Peacock.

Image for Amid a dramatic Olympics, Jordan Stolz quietly becomes a U.S. star — and he's just getting started
Amid a dramatic Olympics, Jordan Stolz quietly becomes a U.S. star — and he’s just getting started
Saturday in Milan, the most decorated American athlete at the 2026 Winter Olympics, 21-year-old speed skater Jordan Stolz, quietly exited the Games with a 4th-place finish in the mass start event. He is the only U.S. athlete to win two individual gold medals at these Olympics, and the only one to win three total medals.