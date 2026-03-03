How to watch 2026 American Cup gymnastics meet

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
The Invisible Showdown: Inside baseball’s growing focus on the mental game
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Report: Braves’ Jurickson Profar faces 162-game suspension for second positive drug test
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Can young guns like Sal Stewart and Chase Burns help get the Reds to the next level?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_260303.jpg
Target Pistons’ Stewart in ‘battle of the bigs’
nbc_nba_nuggetsjazz_260303.jpg
Dissecting Jokic’s ‘weirdest’ game of the season
nbc_wnba_unrivaledawards_260303.jpg
Unrivaled award voters ‘got everything right’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
The Invisible Showdown: Inside baseball’s growing focus on the mental game
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Report: Braves’ Jurickson Profar faces 162-game suspension for second positive drug test
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Can young guns like Sal Stewart and Chase Burns help get the Reds to the next level?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_260303.jpg
Target Pistons’ Stewart in ‘battle of the bigs’
nbc_nba_nuggetsjazz_260303.jpg
Dissecting Jokic’s ‘weirdest’ game of the season
nbc_wnba_unrivaledawards_260303.jpg
Unrivaled award voters ‘got everything right’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch 2026 American Cup gymnastics meet

  
Published March 3, 2026 02:23 PM

The American Cup, the U.S.’ premier international gymnastics meet, returns for the first time since 2020, airing live on Peacock on Saturday from 9-11:30 p.m. ET.

This year’s event in Henderson, Nevada, will be a mixed-gender team competition, a prelude to the first Olympic mixed-gender team event at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The Olympic mixed-gender team event format has not been announced yet.

The American Cup format will be three rounds of competition, starting with eight teams of two men and two women per country. The field will be cut to six teams for the second round and then four teams for the third and final round.

American Cup Gymnastics Format

USA Gymnastics

The U.S. team of six total gymnasts features 2024 Olympic women’s team gold medalist Hezly Rivera, 2024 Olympic men’s team bronze medalist Asher Hong and Tokyo Olympian Yul Moldauer.

Internationally, the headliner is Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto, who leads the Japanese team.

Full team rosters are here.

Hezly Rivera
Hezly Rivera adds U.S. all-around gymnastics title to her Olympic gold medal
Hezly Rivera, the youngest 2024 U.S. Olympian, is the youngest U.S. all-around champion since 2017.