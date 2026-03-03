How to watch 2026 American Cup gymnastics meet

The American Cup, the U.S.’ premier international gymnastics meet, returns for the first time since 2020, airing live on Peacock on Saturday from 9-11:30 p.m. ET.

This year’s event in Henderson, Nevada, will be a mixed-gender team competition, a prelude to the first Olympic mixed-gender team event at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The Olympic mixed-gender team event format has not been announced yet.

The American Cup format will be three rounds of competition, starting with eight teams of two men and two women per country. The field will be cut to six teams for the second round and then four teams for the third and final round.

USA Gymnastics

The U.S. team of six total gymnasts features 2024 Olympic women’s team gold medalist Hezly Rivera, 2024 Olympic men’s team bronze medalist Asher Hong and Tokyo Olympian Yul Moldauer.

Internationally, the headliner is Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto, who leads the Japanese team.

Full team rosters are here.