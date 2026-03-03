Hilary Knight, Hughes brothers talk double Olympic hockey gold on ‘Tonight Show’

Hilary Knight and brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes continued to bask in their Olympic gold-medal celebrations on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Monday.

Jack Hughes’ smile showed that he has yet to have a dentist fix his chipped front tooth, which happened minutes before he scored the golden goal in the Feb. 22 final versus Canada.

“I just remember Quinn, he was the first guy closest to me, and I remember him coming up to me at the TV timeout, and he’s like, ‘It’s not that bad. It’s only chipped,’” Jack Hughes said.

Though fans yearn to get their picture with him showing off the chomper, he is eager to change his look.

“I can promise you this won’t be my thing,” he said.

Three days before the men’s final, the Hughes brothers watched the women’s final from a spectator box with Tom Brady.

“Nobody was happier than Tom,” watching the U.S. women win, said Quinn, a fellow former Michigan Wolverine. “He was jumping up and down.”

Knight scored the equalizer with 2:04 left in regulation of the gold-medal game.

She revealed Monday that she played her fifth Olympics with a torn MCL and reiterated that it was her final Games.

“As of now, this is definitely my last,” she said. “I mean, storybook ending, amazing team to go out with, just incredible win, double golds.”