Alpine skiing World Cup provisional schedule set for 2026-27, return to Killington, Sun Valley Finals

The 2026-27 Alpine skiing World Cup provisional schedule is out with returns to Killington, Vermont, on Thanksgiving weekend and then Sun Valley, Idaho, for March’s World Cup Finals, as previously announced.

The schedule — subject to council approval — includes the traditional late October season-opening women’s and men’s giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria (Oct. 24-25).

There are three consecutive weekends of racing in the U.S. starting Thanksgiving weekend with Killington’s return to hosting a women’s giant slalom and slalom.

Killington was an annual stop since 2016-17, save the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season and last year, when it was absent due to the replacement of the Superstar course lift.

Killington is considered a home event for Mikaela Shiffrin, who attended Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont as a kid.

On the same Nov. 28-29 weekend, the men race a super-G and giant slalom in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Last season, Copper held World Cup races for the first time since 2001.

The following Dec. 3-6 weekend, the men stay in Colorado for the annual Birds of Prey races at Beaver Creek -- two downhills, one super-G and a giant slalom.

The women then race in Beaver Creek from Dec. 11-13 with two downhills and a super-G. In 2024, Beaver Creek had women’s races for the first time since 2013.

After traditional European stops in January, the biennial World Championships from Feb. 1-14 will be in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

The annual season-ending World Cup Finals will be March 20-25 in Sun Valley, which also hosted the Finals in 2025.

The Finals feature one race in each of the four disciplines — downhill, super-G and giant slalom and slalom — for men and women to end the competitions for season-long discipline and overall titles.

Shiffrin and Swiss Marco Odermatt are the reigning World Cup overall champions. Shiffrin, by winning her sixth career overall this past winter, tied Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll for the most in women’s history.

Shiffrin also has 110 World Cup race victories, which is 24 more than any man or woman in Alpine history. The only athletes in Winter Olympic sports with more individual World Cup wins are Norwegian cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen (114, retired) and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (113, active).