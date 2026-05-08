Macklin Celebrini headlines Canada men’s hockey roster for IIHF World Championship

Macklin Celebrini returns to Canada’s men’s hockey team for the world championship tournament (May 15-31 in Switzerland), three months after leading the Milan Cortina Olympics in goals at age 19.

The Canadian roster for worlds also includes 2014 Olympic gold medalist forward John Tavares and more past NHL All-Stars — forwards Mathew Barzal, Ryan O’Reilly and Mark Scheifele, defensemen Evan Bouchard and Morgan Rielly and goalie Cam Talbot.

Celebrini, the first teenager to play for a Canada men’s Olympic hockey team in the NHL participation era, will play at a second consecutive worlds.

In 2025, he was the youngest NHL player at worlds as Canada exited in the quarterfinals.

Then in Milan, he scored a tournament-leading five goals and had 10 points, second only to teammate Connor McDavid, as Canada took silver to the U.S.

Celebrini, the No. 1 overall 2024 NHL Draft pick by the San Jose Sharks, ranked fourth in the NHL in points this season with 115. The Sharks missed the playoffs.

Canada last won the world title in 2023 and in 2025 was upset by Denmark in the quarterfinals.

World championships take place during the Stanley Cup playoffs, so players whose NHL teams are still alive do not participate at worlds.