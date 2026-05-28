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Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini score as Canada beats U.S. to advance to semifinals of ice hockey worlds

  
Published May 28, 2026 01:50 PM
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FRIBOURG, Switzerland — Macklin Celebrini scored again and Jet Greaves stopped 34 shots as Canada beat the United States 4-0 to advance to the semifinals at the ice hockey world championship.

In the latest edition of their fierce rivalry, Canada’s quarterfinal victory ended the Americans’ quest to retain the trophy that they had won for the first time since 1933.

The two teams met for the first time since the final at the Milan Cortina Olympics three months ago, when the Americans prevailed 2-1 in overtime to take the gold medal.

Canada remains on course to capture its 29th title at the worlds.

Celebrini scored his sixth goal at the worlds, Sidney Crosby netted his first, and Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown also scored. Mark Scheifele had two assists.