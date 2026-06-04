Shaun White’s Snow League opening its second season with a team halfpipe event in New Zealand

NEW YORK — The Snow League, the halfpipe circuit created by Shaun White, will open its second season with a team event in New Zealand.

The opener will take place Sept. 18-20, the heart of winter in Cardrona, a longtime Southern Hemisphere training locale for action sports stars. It will include four teams from different global regions featuring one male and female snowboarder and freeskier.

The league, which starred Olympic gold medalists Eileen Gu, Gaon Choi and Yuto Totsuka on its first-year roster, will then head to Aspen, Colorado, on Jan. 7-9; Park City, Utah, a 2034 Olympics venue that will feature a halfpipe for the first time since 2019, on Jan. 21-23; and Laax, Switzerland, on March 11-13.

Last season, the league awarded $50,000 for first-place finishers. Gu and Totsuka were among the six athletes who earned more than $100,000 in prize money over the season.