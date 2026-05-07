Matthew Tkachuk leads U.S. men’s hockey roster for World Championship, eyes Triple Gold Club

Matthew Tkachuk headlines the preliminary U.S. men’s hockey roster for this month’s World Championship tournament, where he can become the first American man to join the Triple Gold Club.

The roster also includes 2014 Olympic defenseman Justin Faulk, 2018 Olympic defenseman Will Borgen and 2022 Olympic goalie Drew Commesso.

Worlds run from May 15-31 in Switzerland.

Tkachuk won Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025, plus was part of the 2026 Olympic team that delivered the first U.S. men’s hockey gold since 1980.

The Triple Gold Club — now up to 30 members — is for players who won Olympic gold, world championship gold and a Stanley Cup.

The 30 members include 11 from Canada (including Sidney Crosby), nine from Sweden, seven from Russia, two from Czechia and one from Finland (Valtteri Filppula, the most recent addition in 2022).

The U.S. men are coming off not only their first Olympic gold medal since 1980, but also last year won their first standalone world championship since 1933.

The only nation to win an Olympic title with NHL players and a world title in the same year was Sweden in 2006.

World championships take place during the Stanley Cup playoffs, so players whose NHL teams are still alive do not participate at worlds.

The U.S. head coach at worlds is Don Granato, the former Buffalo Sabres coach who is leading the senior national team for the first time.

Granato’s older brother, Tony, was the U.S. men’s head coach at the 2018 Olympics, where the Americans lost in the quarterfinals with no NHL participation.

Granato’s younger sister, Cammi, was captain of the first U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team, which took gold at the 1998 Nagano Games.