Jack Hughes on Olympic golden goal puck in Hockey Hall of Fame: ‘Honored that it’s there’

Jack Hughes added to his previously reported comments on his Olympic golden goal puck being in the Hockey Hall of Fame, saying Wednesday that he’s “honored that it’s there.”

On Tuesday, Hughes reportedly said he was trying to procure the puck from the Hall in Toronto, where it’s on display with fellow American Megan Keller’s golden goal puck and other Milan Cortina Olympic items that were donated through a long-standing partnership with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

“Like, that’s bulls--- that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion,” Hughes said Tuesday, according to ESPN.com. “Why would they have that puck?

“I don’t see why Megan Keller or I shouldn’t have those pucks.”

On Wednesday, Hughes called the Hall “the most special place in hockey.”

“I’m honored that (the puck) is there, but obviously I think things were taken crazy,” he said of the reaction to his Tuesday comments. “Just that’s the way I felt. I didn’t know where the puck was, so it is what it is.”

Hughes was then asked if he plans to call the Hall, or if the Hall has called him, to discuss the puck.

“No, I’ve been playing hockey, right?” he said. “So that’s where my head’s at.”

The IIHF has provided items to the Hall of Fame from every Olympics since the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano — the first with NHL players — including Sidney Crosby’s golden goal puck from the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“These artifacts are preserved, exhibited and shared with fans worldwide through our museum and international outreach programs, ensuring that defining Olympic and World Championship moments remain protected and accessible to the global hockey community,” the Hall said in a statement Wednesday. “We hold tremendous respect for the men and women who create these unforgettable moments on the ice, and we remain committed to preserving their achievements in a manner that is responsible, secure and accessible to fans everywhere.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.