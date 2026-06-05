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Diamondbacks’ Vargas, Dodgers’ Muncy injured on violent collision at first base

  
Published June 5, 2026 12:52 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas and Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy both left Thursday’s game following a violent collision at first base.

Muncy hit a ball up the line in the fifth inning and Vargas, seeing pitcher Ryne Nelson wouldn’t get to the bag in time, charged toward first. Muncy beat him to the bag, but the players collided and flew into the air and landed with a thud.

Both players lay on the field for several minutes while trainers worked on them in a hushed stadium.

Muncy got to his feet first and slowly headed to the dugout. Vargas got up with help and walked across the diamond to his dugout.

Vargas was replaced by Pavin Smith at first and Muncy was replaced by pinch runner Santiago Espinal.